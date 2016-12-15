The Light Shines in the Darkness

Have you ever thought what a magical time of year December is? I have ever since I was a child. We see the colorful lights displayed in windows and on trees, the fresh nip of frost and chill that always seem to bring the first snowflakes of the year, sweet hot chocolate warming our insides, and, despite the commercialization of the season, even the hustle and bustle of this time of year as we prepare for Christmas is a time of happy preparation. And so it is in the Church, too. Advent is a time pregnant with hope and expectation.

Don’t we all need something to look forward to? Maybe it was easier when we were kids. There was always the next holiday, or picnic, or family gathering, or ballgame, or whatever it happened to be. It is possible as one gets older, as one enters into the autumn, or perhaps even the winter of one’s life, to get worn down a bit, maybe even a lot. The monotony of the work-a-day world with its concomitant responsibilities, the disappointments of certain dreams not quite fulfilled. All these can jade us a bit if we let them.

Let’s not let them. Let’s allow ourselves to be captured once again by this “most wonderful time of the year.” December and Advent offer hope for new beginnings as we prepare to welcome the Christ-child come Christmas. Different signposts help to mark the way for us.

First, for the faithful, is the beginning of Advent itself. I remember as a child my parents pulling out the Advent wreath each year. Each evening, my parents and their five children (three girls and two boys), would gather at the kitchen table around the wreath with its three purple and one rose colored candle and argue about who got to light the candles or blow them out. The rose one, lit for the first time on the third week, was particularly sought after. My parents always managed to negotiate a peace out of this annual tussling between us kids without blood being shed. Somehow, my wife and I have managed to do the same with our children.

My parents always found a little Advent devotional booklet and would read a page from it, usually followed by a verse or two of “O Come, O Come Emmanuel.” As we got older, they would let one of us read from it. The readings, the candles flickering in the dark kitchen, the hauntingly beautiful melody of that hymn, always brought a certain peace. They still do now for my wife and me, and they must for our kids, too, as they are usually the first to remind us that it is time to bring the Advent wreath out of mothballs. The lighting of the Advent wreath helps in a simple way to remind us what is important. As with the candles on the wreath, there is a Light, shining in the darkness, and it is Emmanuel, God With Us, Who comes specifically to dispel the darkness.

As we move through the season, along with the hectic, but mostly enjoyable holiday preparations, the Church puts before us certain key moments and feasts. The Memorial of St. Nicholas is a favorite. Our children still put their shoes out on the evening of December 5, and sure as God made little green apples, St. Nicholas manages to provide some gold-covered chocolate coins in each shoe on the morning of December 6. This also gives Eva (my wife) and me entrée to read the well-known story of St. Nicholas, generous bishop and great defender of the divinity of Christ against the Arian heretics. They also each enjoy, on the Feast of St. Nicholas, “Breakfast with Santa” at our own Holy Name of Jesus Parish. This year it came with a certain melancholy as our eldest will be in college at this time next year. So this will probably have been the last time we were all together for this little, but meaningful annual family rite at our parish hall.

Mary and the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception also helps light our path toward Christ. This woman of all women, who in 1858 referred to herself as the Immaculate Conception to a young French girl named Bernadette in the French Pyrenees Mountains, brings Christ to us and we go back to Him through her. In her Immaculate Conception, God reminds us that grace is greater than sin in her who is both “full of grace” and preserved from all stain of Original Sin. It is under the title of the Immaculate Conception that Mary is Patroness of these United States. Let us invoke her powerful intercession for our nation and for our nation’s leaders.

Just four days later, December 12, we celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. In 1531, in Mexico, Our Lady appeared to a humble man late in his middle age, named Juan Diego, now a saint, and left her image, her personal “photograph,” on his tilma. She came to see to the planting of Her Son’s Church more securely in the Americas. The Church in which her tilma is displayed is still the most visited pilgrimage site in the Americas. It is not coincidental that God, through the “Immaculate, Ever-Virgin, Mother of the True God,” was enacting a sort of divine compensation inasmuch as where millions were leaving the bosom of the Catholic Church in Europe, even more millions, would be entering into the Church in the New World. She came to promise her unyielding, protective, and healing love and mercy toward Juan Diego, his sick uncle, and all who are her spiritual children. And, Our Lady of Guadalupe came to eradicate the human sacrifice so common in that land at this time and to crush the head of Quetzacoatl, the head of the Serpent, our ancient foe. She wants to do this in the world and in our own lives. The Church Father, St. Irenaeus said famously, “the knot of Eve’s disobedience is untied by Mary’s obedience.” This Advent, let us go to Our Lady of Guadalupe, Patroness of the Americas and of the Unborn, for her maternal help in untying the knots in our own lives and families.

In this darkest time of the year, when the shadows fall early and long, may we, with the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph, Husband of Mary and Foster-father of Jesus, prepare our hearts and minds for the coming of the Divine Infant Jesus, come in human estate. May we do so with a bit more fidelity to prayer, attentiveness at Mass, sacramental confession, and through forgiveness that needs to be given and mercy extended. Then, amidst the card-signing, cookie-baking, tree-trimming, and gift-wrapping, we shall be the more prepared for the One Who is THE Gift. It is He, the Infant of Bethlehem, Who is “the Light that shines in the Darkness, and the Darkness has not overcome it”….has not overcome Him. Come, Lord Jesus!

(Jim Gontis is the Director of the Diocesan Department of Religious Education and the Director of Sports Ministry.)

By Jim Gontis, Special to The Witness