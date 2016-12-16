State Golf Champions Honored

In recognition of their PIAA State Championship, the Lancaster Catholic High School golf team enjoyed a lunch with Bishop Ronald Gainer at the Cardinal Keeler Center in Harrisburg on Dec. 5. It is a tradition in the diocese for National Merit Scholar winners and state championship individuals and teams from diocesan high schools to have a meal with the bishop in honor of their outstanding achievement. The Crusaders’ golf team claimed the PIAA AA State Championship recently with a team score of 309, 10 strokes better than Sewickley Academy, for the team title. Coach Ron Weaver commented, “Since the first day of the season, one through seven, we were the most consistent team.” He continued, “That consistency was the key to our success and is what led us to the winner’s circle.”

Chris Heisey, The Catholic Witness