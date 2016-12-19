Bishop Makes Pastoral Visit to Sacred Heart, Williamstown

Continuing his pastoral visits to parishes on the Sundays of Advent, Bishop Ronald Gainer visited two in upper Dauphin County on Dec. 4: Our Lady Help of Christians in Lykens and its mission, Sacred Heart of Jesus in Williamstown, located five miles away.

You have a very, very beautiful church here,” Bishop Gainer told the parishioners of Sacred Heart during the Mass he celebrated there. “I am truly blessed to be here with you on the second Sunday of Advent.”

“Our minds gravitate to tell the truth. Our hearts gravitate to beauty,” he remarked, reflecting on the Advent season of reconciliation and preparedness.

Sacred Heart was established from Our Lady’s when, in 1868, Father John Loughran, the pastor at Lykens, began celebrating Masses for the Catholics in Williamstown in their homes, in the town hall, and in public schools.

The development of the coal industry in the Lykens Valley drew Catholic families to the area; most of them of Irish and German descent.

In 1875, construction of a Catholic church in Williamstown began, after the laying of the cornerstone in August by Bishop Jeremiah Shanahan. The first Mass was celebrated in the church basement in November of 1875 as construction of the church slowly progressed. It was dedicated by Bishop Shanahan a decade later.

Sacred Heart and its members were cared for by the priests from Our Lady’s in Lykens, until Father Charles Kenny was appointed the first resident pastor of the Williamstown mission in 1887.

The Sisters of Mercy opened a grade school and a high school there in the early 1900s, and served the Catholic students of Williamstown and Lykens until the schools closed in 1967.

The decrease in demand for coal after World War II resulted in a decreased population in the Lykens Valley. Our Lady’s and Sacred Heart are both under the pastorate of Father C. Anthony Miller.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness