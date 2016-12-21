A Lifeline for Marriages: Retrouvaille

Stress in Your Marriage? Retrouvaille is a program for married couples that feel bored, disillusioned, frustrated, or angry in their marriage. Some experience coldness. Others experience conflict in their relationship. Most don’t know how to change the situation or even communicate with their spouse about it. This program has helped tens of thousands of couples experiencing difficulties in their marriage. In the Diocese of Harrisburg, Retrouvaille falls under the auspices of the Office for Family Life. For confidential information about Retrouvaille, or to register for the January program beginning with a weekend on Jan. 13-15, call 800-470-2230 or visit the web site at www.HelpOurMarriage.com.

