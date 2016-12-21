Bury the Past

Some time ago, I traveled to New Jersey to partake in a class reunion of my elementary school of St. Anthony of Padua, located in Butler. I had 35 classmates in my graduating class. As I traveled across Pennsylvania into my old neighborhood and parish, I noticed that the palms of my hands began to get clammy and the pit of my stomach began to get queasy. I thought, “What is going on with you? What are you dreading about this class reunion?’’ Instantly, I remembered a member of my class, who, so, so many years ago, took great delight in being a bully. Several of my class members and I were among his “favorites.” I suddenly pictured myself as the bullied 10-year-old, and wanted so desperately to beat the “living daylights” out of not only the memory but the individual as well! As I recalled, I found myself clenching not only my teeth, but also the steering wheel. As I caught myself doing this, I began to laugh and cry all at once. I prayed, “My dearest Beloved, give me your peace, your love and your forgiveness. Allow me to extend You to him.”

The feeling of dread only increased as I entered the room and spied my childhood nemesis. Our glances locked. As he walked up to me, he spread his arms and I braced myself as he hugged me. Standing on his tip toes, holding me within his arms, he whispered, “Please forgive me. As a kid, I was such a jerk!” I retorted, “Yes you were. Honestly, and I can’t believe I am going to tell you this, but I was dreading seeing you. After so many years, what you did to me still hurts. But, I do forgive you, or at least am trying to.”

Something happened within my heart in that brief encounter. Because he sought out my forgiveness and I didn’t ignore the pain, the wounded part in me that hadn’t been healed was finally exposed to God’s touch. Who was I to not forgive this now middle-age man for something that he did 40 years ago? I could not help being reminded of the corporal work of mercy: Bury the dead.

You see, the scar on my psyche that was associated with his actions and his words had never been healed. It was tucked away so deeply under the safety of time that I even forgot that it was there! The mere chance of association with him once more brought it to my awareness and showed me that the pain was still “alive;” I hadn’t truly buried it.

In order to lay to rest this type of wound, we must be willing to do two things, I believe. First, acknowledge that the pain or the wound is present. Part of the acknowledgement is understanding how it affects the present, and through that, how it changes personal perceptions. The second step is a readiness to let the wound go and truly forgive the person who caused it in the first place. If you are not ready to do that, then pray for the grace for the ability to release your hold on it. This is indeed a process and not a once and done happening.

Jesus understood the importance of this, as well as the difficulty. I often wonder whether or not the reason why he included the words “Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us” within the Our Father was to remind us of this reality. Do we truly own our demand on God to forgive us and our personal inability to forgive others? I often think not.

Now that I have your head spinning, I can hear you might be saying to me, “Why should I forgive THAT or forgive so and so?” You might remember a Bugs Bunny cartoon in which Elmer Fudd goes hunting “wabbits.” The cartoon was created like a small opera. When Elmer Fudd finally shoots Bugs Bunny, Bugs falls down, clenching his chest. The actors then try to pry Bugs’ hands loose from the supposed wound. When they do, Bugs jumps up and runs off, perfectly cured! He opened up the wound and experienced new life.

Only when we are willing to expose our deepest, darkest wounds, hurts, and personal sins to God’s mercy, are they truly buried. Once buried by forgiveness can we experience the wonder of the resurrection!

By Sister Geralyn Schmidt, SCC, Special to The Witness