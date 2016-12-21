Christmas Letter 2016

Christmas 2016

As I write this Christmas message it is the Feast of Saint Lucy, the young virgin and martyr of Sicily who gave her life for Christ in the early fourth century. The name Lucy originates in the Latin word for “light” (lux, lucis) and how appropriate it is for the Church to celebrate Lucy’s memorial during Advent, as daylight approaches its shortest span. As we mark the approach of Christmas Day with the increasing light of the Advent wreath, we find in this young virgin martyr a radiant light of faith and trust in God. Patron saint whose intercession is invoked for problems with eyesight, her bright example gives us a clearer vision of the power of God’s love at work in us and what grace can accomplish through us, if we allow it.

Christmas is a festival of light and gifts. Decorative lighting gleams everywhere. Our homes, churches, stores and offices become signs of the season. For us who believe that “Christ, the Savior is born” the lights are not just a way to pretty up things for a few weeks at the bleakest time of the year. No, the colorful lights signal the birth of the Light of the World Who came to dispel the darkness of human sinfulness and to brighten even the mystery of death. The eternal light of the Son of God came into our darkness and, even though at times it looks as though the darkness is getting the better hand, His Light cannot be overcome.

Christmas is also the season of gift giving. Parents give gifts to their children, spouses to each other, friends and family members exchange gifts. For us who believe that “Christ the Savior is born” our gift giving is also an evocative sign. As we prepare to celebrate the Christmas Mystery, we ready ourselves to receive anew the greatest gift we could possibly receive – the Son of God come in our flesh. In Saint John’s Gospel Jesus tells Nicodemus, “For God so loved the world that He GAVE His only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him might not perish but might have eternal life” (John 3:16). Yes, our gift giving is an expression of our love and appreciation for one another but at a deeper level for us who believe that “Christ the Savior is born” our gift giving becomes an expression of gratitude to God and an imitation of His gracious generosity in His Son’s Incarnation and Birth.

Let the words of the beautiful Christmas Carol, Silent Night, keep us centered on why we do all that we do at Christmas. Reflect on the wondrous mysteries we celebrate in our Liturgies and at home. Because “Christ the Savior is born,” we celebrate not just a holiday but a holy day – a day, a season, time itself has been sanctified by Divine Love Who entered our time and abides with us as Light, Gift, Hope and Life. Christ the Savior is born!

My sincere best wishes and fervent prayers are yours for a Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year.

Your Brother in Christ,

Bishop Ronald Gainer

Click here to listen to a special Christmas radio program with Bishop Ronald Gainer.