National Blue Ribbon Status Awarded to St. Joan of Arc School, Hershey

What does one half of 1% look like?

Look to St. Joan of Arc School in Hershey, a recipient this year of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.

This prestigious program of the U.S. Department of Education has been recognizing schools since 1982 based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The award isn’t based on one year, but looks at the cumulative progress of a school and affirms the hard work of students, educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging content.

And only half of one percent of schools in the United States are awarded this honor.

School principal, Sister Eileen McGowan, DM, commented that while in Washington, D.C., to receive the school’s Blue Ribbon award last month, she realized that the honor is bigger than can be comprehended. She and Susan Hampton, President of the school’s Board of Education, were invited to conferences, a banquet and an awards ceremony as part of the recognition.

The application process for the National Blue Ribbon award took place five years ago, but St. Joan of Arc School couldn’t be accepted at the time because it missed one criteria: a classroom didn’t have the required number of students. They were informed and encouraged to resubmit their application when the factor was resolved. And because St. Joan’s excelled in the other criteria, such as after school activities, community involvement, and test scores, Sister Eileen felt they had a strong chance in being recognized as one of the 50 private schools to be chosen throughout the entire United States and resubmitted their application in December of 2015.

Sister Eileen commented that this past summer, she was receiving “in case you win” messages from the Blue Ribbon committee, suggesting a photograph of the school be provided. And, “in case you win,” you should have your hotel reserved for the awards ceremony. With these messages, Sister Eileen felt good about St. Joan’s chances of being selected, but didn’t rejoice and celebrate until Sept. 28, when they were officially notified of the achievement. The school community celebrated at St. Joan’s that day by watching the announcement live and quickly planning a party for the students and faculty.

St. Joan of Arc School received a banner, flag and framed award at the ceremony in Washington. Teachers have free access to a computer software program for a year, and the school is implementing its Blue Ribbon status into its identity. In anticipation of Christmas this year, the school placed a tree with blue ribbons in the lobby.

Sister Eileen commented that it is the family atmosphere, parent involvement, education rooted in faith and all the local parishes that work with them that make St. Joan of Arc a National Blue Ribbon School.

“And the quality of teachers,” she added. As she explained, it is, after all, the teachers who teach the children who then score well on tests. She also commented that in order to be a Blue Ribbon school, a school must have enthusiastic teachers, like they have at St. Joan of Arc. They have hired teachers who are alumni of St. Joan’s, because they are proud of it.

“We have teachers who want to be here,” Sister Eileen said, recalling a teacher who was hired for a part-time position there because she knew it would get her foot in the door.

Sister Eileen also recognized the involvement of priests in the classroom. Father Al Sceski, pastor of St. Joan of Arc Parish, teaches religion in the classrooms, and Father Steven Arena, the parish’s parochial vicar, offers his time to the students for the Sacrament of Penance and Reconciliation.

A new initiative at St. Joan of Arc School is the introduction to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education. This past summer, four teachers were educated in the program to help implement it into classrooms. With their standards for education, dedicated faculty, community involvement and students who excel, St. Joan of Arc deserves to be a part of the elite National Blue Ribbon Schools.

(St. Joan of Arc School is the fourth school in the diocese to achieve this recognition. The others are St. Joseph School in Mechanicsburg, St. Patrick School in Carlisle, and Trinity High School in Camp Hill. Learn more about the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program at http://www2.ed.gov/programs/nclbbrs/index.html.)

By Emily M. Albert, The Catholic Witness