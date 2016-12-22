Bishop Gainer Invested into Equestrian Oder of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem

Bishop Ronald Gainer was invested into the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem Nov. 18 at St. Patrick Cathedral in New York City. He is shown in the submitted photo with John and Maria DiSanto, Knight and Lady Commander in the order, respectively, and members of Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Harrisburg.

The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem originated in 1099, when St. Godfrey de Bouillion, a leader of the First Crusade, called forth Knights to guard the Tomb of Christ. Pope Paschal II formally approved the Order of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre in 1113.

Membership in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem is one of the highest papal awards conferred on those who have done meritorious work for the Church. Today, the order preserves and spreads the faith in the Holy Land by providing support to its parishes, schools and other projects.