You are here: Home / News\Events / Home Dynamic / A Photojournalist’s Farewell to The Catholic Witness

A Photojournalist’s Farewell to The Catholic Witness

December 27, 2016
Traveling with the diocese around the world has been an experience I have learned greatly from. I’ve learned that I’m never too tired to keep going, and that the people around you are always there for encouragement and prayer. I chose this image from World Youth Day 2011, from our stop in Lourdes, France. I remember right after I captured this moment, I paused to take it all in. I was standing above thousands of people praying before the Blessed Mother. Music was bellowing, and suddenly I began to weep. It was so beautiful, and I felt a sudden warmth and comfort from my own time in prayer.

Traveling with the diocese around the world has been an experience I have learned greatly from. I’ve learned that I’m never too tired to keep going, and that the people around you are always there for encouragement and prayer. I chose this image from World Youth Day 2011, from our stop in Lourdes, France. I remember right after I captured this moment, I paused to take it all in. I was standing above thousands of people praying before the Blessed Mother. Music was bellowing, and suddenly I began to weep. It was so beautiful, and I felt a sudden warmth and comfort from my own time in prayer.

Four World Youth Days, two Popes, and three Bishops is the calculation of my nine years and three months working as a photojournalist for The Catholic Witness.

God has a special journey for each of us, and nine years ago on September 13, part of my journey was my first day at The Witness. I couldn’t even begin to mention every name of all the people I’ve been so fortunate to meet throughout the 15 counties of the Diocese of Harrisburg during this journey.

Now, I sit, writing my last commentary. My journey is taking a turn down a different path, and I’m letting go and letting God. I’m grateful for my experiences and memories I’ve made through the nine years here. It has been a privilege to photograph people at their most intimate moments with God or listen to the stories from the faithful. It has been an honor to do this job, to be there for our parishioners, whether it was going to one of our schools to meet the youth and teachers, or being present for Holy Days like Palm Sunday.

This is difficult to write. It’s hard to talk about yourself, and it’s hard to share everything that has happened in nine years; A LOT happens in just one year alone! I hope maybe a photograph or a story caught your attention. I hope we’ve learned from each other, because I’ve learned from you. Each and every time I went on assignment, I learned from the person in front of my camera, or the person behind the voice telling their story.

It was YOU that has made this job meaningful for me. Thank you for reading, thank you for looking at the photographs. Thank you for the notes that were sent, or your participation with recipes for the Feeding the Faith series [please don’t stop!] Thank you for nine years and three months of showing me the Catholic faith alive!

By Emily M. Albert, The Catholic Witness

This isn’t by any means the best photograph of the pope that has ever been captured, but the story leading up to it is why I chose it. I had a press pass to be in a special area for the arrival of Pope Francis at Copacabana Beach in Rio during World Youth Day 2013. The language barrier in Rio was possibly the most challenging I’ve had on all my trips. I was with Father Michael Reid, who had decided he would escort me to my post, and we both had hoped his priest credential would allow him access with me. We soon realized we were running out of time before the roads would be completely shut down and mobility wouldn’t be possible. We finally – through the interpretation of what I think was from English, to French to Spanish to Portuguese – found out where my location was. We decided to go down the beach where it was less crowded and work our way from there. Suddenly, Father Reid grabbed my arm and we began to sprint down the beach. We made it just in time to get me to my post. Though Father Reid was not permitted entrance, he prayed over me and wished me well. After I returned that evening, we talked about our experience and he said it felt like the Holy Spirit had taken over. Neither one of us could believe we had run as fast or as far as we did! Still today it is one of my favorite stories to tell.

This isn’t by any means the best photograph of the pope that has ever been captured, but the story leading up to it is why I chose it. I had a press pass to be in a special area for the arrival of Pope Francis at Copacabana Beach in Rio during World Youth Day 2013. The language barrier in Rio was possibly the most challenging I’ve had on all my trips. I was with Father Michael Reid, who had decided he would escort me to my post, and we both had hoped his priest credential would allow him access with me. We soon realized we were running out of time before the roads would be completely shut down and mobility wouldn’t be possible. We finally – through the interpretation of what I think was from English, to French to Spanish to Portuguese – found out where my location was. We decided to go down the beach where it was less crowded and work our way from there. Suddenly, Father Reid grabbed my arm and we began to sprint down the beach. We made it just in time to get me to my post. Though Father Reid was not permitted entrance, he prayed over me and wished me well. After I returned that evening, we talked about our experience and he said it felt like the Holy Spirit had taken over. Neither one of us could believe we had run as fast or as far as we did! Still today it is one of my favorite stories to tell.

There is this moment in photography called the “Decisive Moment.”It originates from famed street photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson. Essentially, it means when all things come together in a perfect second and the photographer is able to capture that moment. For me, this photograph was my “Decisive Moment.” The light, the priest’s expression. It all came together in one second. Just seconds after I photographed the priest, he moved, and just like that it was over. But I had it. This image was taken at the African American Mass in 2011, one of my favorite Masses every year. The congregation is friendly, and the music is glorious.

There is this moment in photography called the “Decisive Moment.”It originates from famed street photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson. Essentially, it means when all things come together in a perfect second and the photographer is able to capture that moment. For me, this photograph was my “Decisive Moment.” The light, the priest’s expression. It all came together in one second. Just seconds after I photographed the priest, he moved, and just like that it was over. But I had it. This image was taken at the African American Mass in 2011, one of my favorite Masses every year. The congregation is friendly, and the music is glorious.

 

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Home Dynamic