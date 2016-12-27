A Photojournalist’s Farewell to The Catholic Witness

Four World Youth Days, two Popes, and three Bishops is the calculation of my nine years and three months working as a photojournalist for The Catholic Witness.

God has a special journey for each of us, and nine years ago on September 13, part of my journey was my first day at The Witness. I couldn’t even begin to mention every name of all the people I’ve been so fortunate to meet throughout the 15 counties of the Diocese of Harrisburg during this journey.

Now, I sit, writing my last commentary. My journey is taking a turn down a different path, and I’m letting go and letting God. I’m grateful for my experiences and memories I’ve made through the nine years here. It has been a privilege to photograph people at their most intimate moments with God or listen to the stories from the faithful. It has been an honor to do this job, to be there for our parishioners, whether it was going to one of our schools to meet the youth and teachers, or being present for Holy Days like Palm Sunday.

This is difficult to write. It’s hard to talk about yourself, and it’s hard to share everything that has happened in nine years; A LOT happens in just one year alone! I hope maybe a photograph or a story caught your attention. I hope we’ve learned from each other, because I’ve learned from you. Each and every time I went on assignment, I learned from the person in front of my camera, or the person behind the voice telling their story.

It was YOU that has made this job meaningful for me. Thank you for reading, thank you for looking at the photographs. Thank you for the notes that were sent, or your participation with recipes for the Feeding the Faith series [please don’t stop!] Thank you for nine years and three months of showing me the Catholic faith alive!

By Emily M. Albert, The Catholic Witness