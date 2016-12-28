Father Tamburro Guides Berwick Ministerium in Sharing Christian Faith

Have you heard the one about a priest, a Lutheran minister and a Methodist minister who walk into a meeting on the Feast Day of St. Nicholas?

It happened, and the meeting was for the Berwick and Nescopeck Area Ministerium. The ministerium consists of several local churches and their congregations to share ideas and opportunities to join the communities together. Father Francis Tamburro, pastor of Immaculate Conception BVM Parish in Berwick, has led the group as its first-ever Catholic president for the last year and was recently re-elected for his second term. He has been involved with the ministerium for several years and has worked along the side of longtime committee member, Father Dominick Mammarella, a retired priest of the diocese.

“I see it as a role of service to my fellow clergy,” Father Tamburro said of his responsibility.

According to the ministerium’s constitution, the primary purpose of this organization is to encourage growth in the Christian faith and to promote fellowship among the clergy of the area’s churches. In accord with this purpose, it is the ministerium’s desire to promote the unity and common ministry of the corporate church of Jesus Christ in the greater Berwick area. They guide this purpose by hosting unity services throughout the year. Most recently, they hosted a Thanksgiving unity service on the Sunday before Thanksgiving. And they celebrate another service for Christian Unity Sunday every January.

The ministerium provides assistance to those in need. One such way is through a grant they receive from the Berwick Health and Wellness Foundation that enables them to create an emergency heating fund. They also help place people in hotels or at the local warming shelter during extreme winter conditions.

The ministerium also provides a clearer process for those in need to seek help, Rev. Chad Hebrink of Grace Lutheran Church explains. “It’s a united response, so that those in the community do not have to go through the Yellow Pages calling different churches. If you speak to one of us, we can share the information and we can point them in the right direction.”

At the end of their agenda during monthly meetings, ministerium members ask if any of the clergy have church events to share. They can then take this information back to their own church and share with their own congregations what is going on in the other faith communities.

The ministerium also brings together fellow clergy by giving them a network.

“As a new clergy recently appointed, I really value the ministerium and getting to know all the other clergy of the other churches,” commented Rev. Laura King of Calvary and St. Paul’s United Methodist churches. “And being pulled into the brotherhood of fellow clergy, it has been a really helpful thing for me as a new person in town.”

Father Tamburro feels he has seen the ecumenical relationships improve over the years.

“We don’t impose anything on anybody, we just work together with our shared Christian faith.” He continued, “I see it as a really good channel or instrument for evangelization in the sense of spreading the Gospel of Christ and witnessing to it in the greater Berwick community.”

By Emily M. Albert, The Catholic Witness