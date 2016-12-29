Whence the Incarnation?

Have you ever had the experience of meeting someone you’ve greatly admired, for the first time? It happened to me when I was invited to accompany the Greek Catholic Archbishop of Jerusalem, Lacham, on Pope St. John Paul’s Holy Land Pilgrimage. We were in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, where the Great Saint would meet us. I had been reading and following John Paul II for a decade. As a Protestant minister, I was thrilled with his encyclicals, Ut Unum Sint, (On Christian Unity), and Evangelium Vitae, (The Gospel of Life). Now, I was in the Holy Land, in Bethlehem, and was to be greeted by him. He entered the room, and the response I had written and memorized evaporated from my brain, and I was speechless. His holiness was palpable, it exuded from him, and enveloped all of us. He greeted us, blessed us, then we followed him into the grotto of Christ’s nativity to pray. I had met the holiest person in my life, body, and blood.

At the Incarnation, God gave himself a Body. God gave himself Blood. The Compendium of the Catechism of the Catholic Church states, “Christ assumed a true human body by means of which the invisible God became visible.” (92) But when did this occur? Because of the great Feast of the Nativity on December 25, we mostly associate the Incarnation with Christ’s birth. His visible Body though was given to Him at His conception. Conception is when 46 human chromosomes pair up and, according to the Human Genome Project, a new, distinct, and unique human comes into being. We now know the embryonic body begins at conception and the blood is in place five weeks later. In the Creed, we profess –

I believe in one Lord Jesus Christ,

the Only Begotten Son of God,

born of the Father before all ages.

God from God, Light from Light,

true God from true God,

begotten, not made, consubstantial with the Father;

through him, all things were made.

For us men and for our salvation

he came down from heaven,

and by the Holy Spirit was incarnate of the Virgin Mary,

and became man.

Perhaps it is because for most of history the prenatal child has been technically invisible, that we do not associate the Incarnation with the conception. Imagine if ultrasound existed in Mary’s time, it would have been possible to capture an image of His “true human body by means of which the invisible God became visible”! Still, at the Visitation, Elizabeth asks, “… how does this happen to me, that the mother of my Lord should come to me?” (Lk. 1:43) She knew her Lord was present within Mary. Pop culture makes a lot these days of the “baby bump.” I have a beautiful depiction of the Madonna Della Divina Maternita, “Our Lady of Divine Motherhood,” with an obvious baby bump!

As we celebrate the Nativity of the Lord (Christmas), we should harken to the Annunciation nine months before. It was then, at the divine conception, that the invisible God was incarnate of the Virgin Mary, and became visible. He was making Himself known, fully and completely, Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity.

(Father Paul CB Schenck is the Director of the Diocesan Office of Respect Life Activities.)

By Father Paul CB Schenck Special to The Witness