Bishop Gainer Makes Pastoral Visit to St. Patrick Parish, Trevorton

The labors of love enfolded into the history of St. Patrick Church in Trevorton ring throughout the parish’s 150-plus years to the community of faith that it continues to be today.

This rich history and care for the community was evident as Bishop Ronald Gainer made a pastoral visit to the Northumberland County parish on the third Sunday of Advent, Dec. 11.

The coal-mining town of Trevorton drew people to the area after the opening of the mines in 1827, and soon priests visited the Catholics among the townspeople, tending to their needs and celebrating Mass in private homes.

By 1852, Father Michael Sheridan, the pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Danville, was making regular visits to Trevorton, and he soon planned for the construction of a Catholic church named after the patron saint of Ireland.

Construction of the original church began in 1857, and its cornerstone was blessed by St. John Neumann while serving as Bishop of Philadelphia.

An account in a diocesan history book tells the legend that Father George Gostenschnigg, pastor of the parish as the church was nearing completion, carried the bell for the new church on his shoulders from Sunbury, and died as a result of heat exhaustion and pneumonia just days before its dedication.

The present church was purchased during the short pastorate of Father George Seubert; the first Mass was celebrated there in the basement on Christmas Day, 1901.

The original murals were created by Edwin Sharkey of Glenside, Pa., and members of the parish posed for the paintings. The church’s stained-glass windows depict 13 pastors, and were created by Edward J. Byrne of Doylestown, Pa.

St. Patrick Parish celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2000. The parish is a community that cares for the poor and those in need via a food bank, a clothing pantry and a charitable fund that assists people in paying for fuel and emergency needs.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness