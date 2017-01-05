Trinity Girls’ Soccer Team Celebrates with Bishop Gainer

The Girls’ Soccer team from Trinity High School in Camp Hill was treated to dinner with Bishop Ronald Gainer at the Pizza Grill on Dec. 12 to celebrate their three straight PIAA state championships. During a luncheon at the Cardinal Keeler Center following last year’s state title, Bishop Gainer promised to have dinner at the Pizza Grill if they pulled off the three-peat. The team won their third championship on November 19 by defeating Mercyhurst Prep 4-1 at Hersheypark Stadium. The team has appeared in four consecutive State Final matches, won 12 straight in PIAA competition and dominated districts, winning District 3 gold six times since 2010. Coach Terry Mull stated, “I am so thrilled to see these girls develop as people. This is just a game, but it gives them life experiences that allow them to grow emotionally, socially and mentally through the love of the sport and each other.”