Local Buses Traveling to the March for Life

The following is a listing, provided by the Diocesan Office of Respect Life Activities, of various buses departing from the Diocese of Harrisburg to the March for Life on January 27, 2017.

Our Lady of the Visitation Parish in Shippensburg: The day starts with Mass at the parish at 7:15 a.m. Departure will be at 8 a.m., and return time 6 p.m. Cost: $20. Includes round trip motor coach, driver tip, group hat, snacks, water and pizza dinner upon return to church. Contact: Joanne Meehan 717-491-6495

St. John the Baptist Parish in New Freedom will send two buses to the March for Life, leaving the parish at approximately 9:45 a.m. and returning approximately 7 p.m. To register, please call the parish office at 717-235-2156. Cost: $10

St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Annville will be sponsoring a bus for the March for Life. The bus departs at 8:45 a.m. and returns at approximately 8 p.m. Contact Mary Langan at the parish office at 717-867-1525. Cost: $25.

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Parish in Elysburg: The bus departs from the parish at 7 a.m. and returns at approximately 10:30 p.m. To register, please contact Michele Resuta at 570-672-1040, ext. 102, or resutamom@aol.com. Cost: $20.

Holy Infant Parish in Manchester: Departure and return times: 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. The meeting place will be the parking lot of Holy Infant Church, 535 Conewago Creek Rd., Manchester. Will drop of at Basillica and get metro to March site. Cost: $10. To reserve your space, please contact Becky Papa at 717-266-5286 or holyinfantparish@gmail.com.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Abbottstown: Knights of Columbus Council #13692 is sponsoring a bus to the March for Life. Depart from the IHM parking lot at 7 a.m. and return approximately 7:30-8 p.m. Cost: $10. Seats must be reserved by the end of December. Contact Steve Signorello at 717-253-5924 or John Schlaline at 717-699-4534.

Saint Patrick Parish in Carlisle: Council 4057 of the Knights of Columbus in Carlisle is sending a bus to the March. Depart from the Parish Activity Center at 85 Marsh Drive at 5:30 a.m. to allow participants to attend Mass in Washington. Return time is 8 p.m. Cost: $25. For additional information, contact George Pollin at gapollin3@gmail.com.

Saint Joseph Parish in Danville: The parish office will be coordinating the bus arrangements. Our meeting place is the front of the church. Depart after the 6:30 a.m. daily Mass and return time is between 10:30 and 11 p.m., after a quick stop for dinner. Individuals need to pack a lunch. Cost: $20. To register, call the parish office at 570-275-2512.

Seven Sorrows BVM Parish in Middletown: The parish along with the George V. Lentocha Knights of Columbus Council #3501 is arranging a bus for the March for Life. Depart the church by 7:05 a.m. to arrive at the National Basilica at 10:15 a.m. and attend Mass at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception at 11 a.m. After Mass, participants will take the Metro to the site of the Rally. Those who wish may also stay at the Basilica for reflection or sightseeing during the Rally. After the Silent No More testimonials, the group will take the Metro back to the Basilica and board the bus for home. There will be a quick dinner stop on the way back. Cost: $25 for ages 16 and up. For youth ages 6-15, cost is $15 and they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Children five years of age and under are free. For more information, please contact Daniel Samarin at 717-919-7587 or at dansam3@msn.com.

Saint Pius X, Selinsgrove: We will meet at our church and leave around 6:30 a.m. All travel expenses are paid by the Knights of Columbus, so there is no registration fee. We go through Harrisburg on the way to Washington DC so if we have any seats available it would be fairly easy to pick up in Harrisburg. If you will request a Harrisburg pick up – please contact Tim Minori after January 9, 2017 at ctminori@ptd.net If you will meet us at Saint Pius X, please contact Michael Seno at mjseno@ptd.net

Catholics Defending Life of Lancaster, PA: Catholics Defending Life of Lancaster, PA will be sending buses to this pro-life event. Buses will depart from Saint Leo Church at 8:10 am, following Mass at 7:00 am, and returning at 9:30 pm. Suggested bus fare is $10 per person and $25 per family of three or more persons, with reduced-fare and free seats available for the mere asking. If you are unable to go the March, please consider sponsoring an individual or a family by donating the bus fare. If you can go to the March, please phone Francine Redman at (717) 684-3764 to reserve a seat.

Saint Bernard, New Bloomfield: Our day begins with Mass at 7:15 AM and the bus will be leaving our parking lot at 7:45 AM. The cost is as follows: Seats on the bus are $20 for adults and $10 for youth 16 and younger. For additional information or to reserve your seat, please contact person is Bob Luckie (717) 582-2962.

Saint John Neumann, Lancaster: The parish is sponsoring a bus to the March For Life on January 27th. No cost for the trip – open to parish and guests. Dinner stop on return trip (your expense). The bus will leave Saint John Neumann Church at 8:00 a.m. and return by 9:00 p.m. Contact Jack Schuring: jackschuring@comcast.net or 717-368-0841

Elizabethtown College and Franklin and Marshall College students will be joined by Millersville University students for our overnight March for Life events this year. Each campus has separate pick up times, all meeting at Millersville College 7:30-8:00 am. Cost per person is $60.00.

Friday, March for Life : arrive at hotel in Silver Spring, MD, for check in etc., and then head to Mall

11:45 a.m. – Musical Opening

– Musical Opening 12:00 p.m . – Rally: grounds of the Washington Monument, near the corner of 15th Street and Constitution Avenue

. – Rally: grounds of the Washington Monument, near the corner of 15th Street and Constitution Avenue 1:00 p.m. – March: begins on Constitution Avenue between 15th and 17th Streets

– March: begins on Constitution Avenue between 15th and 17th Streets 3:00 p.m.(approx) – End of March – Listen to “Silent No More” testimonies outside U.S. Supreme Court, then return to hotel, via Union Station; quick dinner out, back to hotel

Saturday : Visiting Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, and the Franciscan Monastery

Visit Shrine of Immaculate Conception: tour, Reconciliation, Mass, lunch: 10 am – 1:30 pm

Visit Franciscan Monastery: 2 pm – 4 pm

Return to campuses: stop for dinner on way home.

Join in the March for Life ~ January 27, 2017 Agenda for the Day: Youth Rally & Mass at the DC Armory (ticketed event) 2001 East Capitol Street, SE, Washington DC 6:30 a.m. Doors Open 7:30 a.m. Rally Begins 7:30 a.m. Confessions 9:30 a.m. Mass March for Life at the National Mall (no tickets needed) 11:45 a.m. Musical Opening

12:00 p.m. Rally

1:00 p.m. March

3:00 p.m. (approx) Silent No More testimonies outside U.S. Supreme Court

3:30 p.m. Visit your Representative or Senator to advocate for life Visit www.marchforlife.org for additional information.

Click here to read Prayer Changes Things. To get more information about the Office of Respect Life visit http://www.hbgdiocese.org/respectlife/.