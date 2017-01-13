Lebanon Catholic School Students Participate in Inaugural ‘Hour of Code’

Students in grades two through high school crowded into Lebanon Catholic School’s library/computer lab to participate in the school’s very first “Hour of Code,” an innovative international learning event sponsored by Code.org. The free workshop teaches children how easy, accessible and fun computer programming can be.

In celebration of Computer Science Education Week, Lebanon Catholic joined thousands of schools in the worldwide movement known as Hour of Code, an annual program dedicated to inspiring K-12 students to take interest in computer science and designed to teach students the basics of coding. According to the Hour of Code Web site, computer science helps nurture problem-solving skills, logic and creativity in students. By starting early, students will have a foundation for success in any 21st-centry career path.

The event was coordinated by Mrs. Megan Sanchez, Director of Secondary Studies at Lebanon Catholic School. Volunteer facilitators included LC parent alumni Michael Williams, Senior Manager Network and Telecom at the Milton S. Hershey School, and Jennifer DyReyes, Director of Global Systems at ADP, joined Mrs. Claire Schneider, LC’s technology coordinator, to guide the students along the online tutorials. Students chose different fun, age-appropriate themes then selected different blocks of code to tell the droid what to do.

One of the area’s Hour of Code experts on hand for the evening, Mr. Dan Stoddard, Technology Education and Engineering Instructor at Cedar Crest Middle School, assisted with the event. He explained, “Computer science is problem-solving. Problem-solving is probably the most critical life skill we can possess.”

“Bringing the Hour of Code program to Lebanon Catholic is a very powerful way to expose our children to technology as well as the role models we have right here in our local community that that can support their advancement in this field,” stated Jennifer DyReyes, Lebanon Catholic alumna/parent.

DyReyes added, “As a woman in technology and the mother of a daughter at Lebanon Catholic, I am passionate about getting young women and girls engaged in science, technology, engineering, the arts and math (STEAM). My goal is to promote females in technology and inspire kids to get involved at a young age in coding and connecting their learning experiences with other kids. I enthusiastically support the efforts that Lebanon Catholic is taking to bring STEAM into the classroom.”