Harrisburg Diocese Catholic Schools Week Open Houses

Please use the information below to find our more about a Catholic Education at a school near you.
|CITY/SCHOOL
|Date
|Time
|Activity/Note
|BERWICK, Holy Family
|Feb. 7
|6:30 – 8PM
|All are welcome to tour our school
|BLOOMSBURG, St. Columba
|Feb. 5
|11:30 – 12:30
|Donuts & coffee available
|CAMP HILL, Good Shepherd
|Jan. 28 & 29
|1 – 3PM
|Student Council & School Board will give tours.
|CARLISLE, St. Patrick
|Jan. 29
|10AM – 1PM
|All are welcome to tour our school
|CHAMBERSBURG, Corpus Christi
|Jan 29
|12 – 1:30PM
|All are welcome to tour our school, meet our teachers, and discover why Corpus Christi is an excellent educational option for children in Franklin County. Our school offers learning opportunities beginning with a developmentally appropriate Kindergarten and culminating with an academically challenging Middle School. Visit http://cccschambersburg.org to learn more.
|COAL TOWNSHIP, Our Lady of Lourdes Reg
|Jan. 29
|1-3PM
|Open House & Tours
Financial Aid Meeting @2PM in gym
|COLUMBIA, Our Lady of the Angels
|Jan. 29
|Cherry St. 11:30-1 p.m.
Union St. 1-2 p.m.
|All are welcome to tour our school
|DALLASTOWN, St. Joseph
|Jan. 29
|12:30 -2 p.m.
|All are welcome to tour our school
|DANVILLE, St. Joseph
|Jan. 29
|11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|All are welcome to tour our school
|EPHRATA, Our Mother of Perpetual Help
|Jan. 29
|10 – 11:30 AM
|Visitors will have a chance to tour the school and meet teachers from grades preschool through eighth. Registration forms for the 2017-18 school year will also be available. OMPH offers a preschool program for children ages 3 and 4, and a full-day kindergarten program. An on-site after-care program and financial aid are also available. OMPH School welcomes children from our local Catholic churches, as well as interested members of the general community, and is accredited through the Middle States Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools. For more information, call 717-738-2414 or visit www.omph.org.
|GETTYSBURG, St. Francis Xavier
| Jan. 30
| 8:15 AM
|Join us for donuts & coffee, morning prayers and a tour of our school. 717-334-4221
|HANOVER, Sacred Heart
|Feb. 4
|8:30 – 11:30AM
|Open house for new St. Theresa of Calcutta
|HANOVER, St. Joseph
|Jan. 29
Feb. 3
|10:15 AM – noon
9 -10:30 AM
|Education Fair
|HARRISBURG, Catholic Elem.
|Jan. 30
|9AM – 1PM
|Service Projects will be displayed.
|HARRISBURG, Holy Name of Jesus
|Jan. 30
|9:00-11:00am 1:30 -2:30pm
|Student Tour Guides Available
|HARRISBURG, St. Catherine
|Jan. 29
|10AM – 1PM
|Book Fair/Refreshments
|HARRISBURG, St. Margaret Mary
|Jan. 29
|1 – 3PM
|Book Fair/refreshments/student work display
|HERSHEY, St. Joan of Arc
| Schedule a tour of our school
|LANCASTER, Resurrection
|Feb. 1
|8:30AM – 2PM
6 – 7PM
| All are welcome to tour our school
|LANCASTER, Sacred Heart
| Request information about our school
|LANCASTER, St. Anne
|Jan 22nd– K-8
Jan 31st– K-
Feb 1st– Pre-K 4 program at St. John Neumann
|11:30-12:30 12:30-1:30
6:30-8:00 PM
6:30-7:15 PM
9 – 9:45AM
|Sessions will be held Jan. 22 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and 12:30-1:30 p.m., and on Jan. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m.
The Open Houses will include an information session, a tour of the school and the opportunity to meet with current parents.
Interested attendees should RSVP to the school office at 394-6711 or to woodsuzanne@stannelancaster.org.
|LANCASTER, St. Leo the Great
|Jan. 29
Jan. 31
|After 11AM Mass
6:15PM – 8PM
|Open House and Family Pancake Brunch
Join us for Subs & School Tours
|LEBANON, Lebanon Catholic (elem)
For more information & tours call Milissa Woodward 717-273-3731, ext. 327
Email: mwoodward@
|LEWISTOWN, Sacred Heart
|Feb. 2
|5:30 7:30PM
|Family/Carnival Night
|McSHERRYSTOWN, Annunciation BVM
|Jan. 31
|8:15 – 11AM
6 – 7:30PM
|Classroom visitations available
|MECHANICSBURG, St. Joseph
|Feb. 1
|9 – 11AM & 1 – 2PM
|All are welcome to tour our school
|MIDDLETOWN, Seven Sorrows BVM
|Feb. 2
|9 – 11AM
6:30PM – 8PM
|PreK – Kindergarten
All Grades
|NEW CUMBERLAND, St. Theresa
|Jan. 29
Jan. 30
Feb. 1
|9 – Noon
10AM – 10:45AM
8:15 – 11:15
Noon – 3PM
|Kindergarten – 1st Gr
Preschool Jan. 29 from 9 a.m.-noon. Enjoy a continental breakfast, take a tour of our school, meet the teachers and talk to current students and parents. Visit www.sainttheresaschool.org for the complete schedule of events for Catholic Schools Week and for further information. St. Theresa School is located at 1200 Bridge Street, New Cumberland.
|NEW FREEDOM, St. John the Baptist
|Jan. 29
|Noon – 2PM
|All are welcome to tour our school
|NEW OXFORD, Immaculate Conception
| St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School is now accepting registrations for grades K-8 for the 2017-2018 school year.
For more information visit http://stck8school.org/, or call 717-637-3135 (ABVM) or 717-632-8715 (Sacred Heart) or 717-624-2061 (ICBVM).
|THOMASVILLE, St. Rose of Lima
|Jan. 29
|Noon – 2PM
|All are welcome to tour our school
|WAYNESBORO, St. Andrew
|Jan. 30
|1 – 3PM
|All are welcome to tour our school
|YORK, St. Joseph
|Feb. 1
|9 – 11AM
6:30 – 7:30PM
|Walk In Wednesday
Teachers & Personal Tours available
|YORK, St. Patrick
|Jan. 31
|9-11am &6-7:30PM
|All are welcome to tour our school
|CAMP HILL, Trinity HS
| http://www.thsrocks.us/admissions/visiting-trinity/
Contact the Director of Admissions, Devon Ban at dban@thsrocks.us or call 717-761-1116 ext 202.
|COAL TOWNSHIP, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional HS
|Jan. 29
| 1 to 3 p.m.
| Open House & Tours
Financial Aid Meeting @2PM in gym. For admissions, scholarship and financial assistance programs call (570) 644-0375, Ext. 110.
|HARRISBURG, Bishop McDevitt HS
|Jan. 30- Feb. 1, 3
Feb. 2
|9AM – Noon
Noon
|http://www.bishopmcdevitt.org/why-mcdevitt/
Mrs. Jill Bekelja Hanes ’83
|LANCASTER, Lancaster Catholic HS
|Feb. 2
|6:30 – 8PM
|Open House information
|LEBANON, Lebanon Catholic School (secondary)
|Feb. 1
|9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Student-led tours provided to alumni and friends of the school, and those considering a Catholic education for their children. For more information about Lebanon Catholic School, call 717-273-3731, ext. 327
|McSHERRYSTOWN, Delone Catholic HS
|Personal tours and shadow days are available year round.
Please contact the Director of Enrollment and Marketing at kmahoney@delonecatholic.org or 717-637-5969 x206 to arrange a visit convenient for your family.