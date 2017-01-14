Harrisburg Diocese Catholic Schools Week Open Houses

BERWICK, Holy Family Feb. 7 6:30 – 8PM All are welcome to tour our school

BLOOMSBURG, St. Columba Feb. 5 11:30 – 12:30 Donuts & coffee available



CAMP HILL, Good Shepherd Jan. 28 & 29 1 – 3PM Student Council & School Board will give tours.

CARLISLE, St. Patrick Jan. 29 10AM – 1PM All are welcome to tour our school

CHAMBERSBURG, Corpus Christi Jan 29 12 – 1:30PM All are welcome to tour our school, meet our teachers, and discover why Corpus Christi is an excellent educational option for children in Franklin County. Our school offers learning opportunities beginning with a developmentally appropriate Kindergarten and culminating with an academically challenging Middle School. Visit http://cccschambersburg.org to learn more.

COAL TOWNSHIP, Our Lady of Lourdes Reg Jan. 29 1-3PM Open House & Tours

Financial Aid Meeting @2PM in gym

COLUMBIA, Our Lady of the Angels Jan. 29 Cherry St. 11:30-1 p.m.

Union St. 1-2 p.m.

All are welcome to tour our school



DALLASTOWN, St. Joseph Jan. 29 12:30 -2 p.m.

All are welcome to tour our school

DANVILLE, St. Joseph Jan. 29 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

All are welcome to tour our school

EPHRATA, Our Mother of Perpetual Help Jan. 29 10 – 11:30 AM Visitors will have a chance to tour the school and meet teachers from grades preschool through eighth. Registration forms for the 2017-18 school year will also be available. OMPH offers a preschool program for children ages 3 and 4, and a full-day kindergarten program. An on-site after-care program and financial aid are also available. OMPH School welcomes children from our local Catholic churches, as well as interested members of the general community, and is accredited through the Middle States Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools. For more information, call 717-738-2414 or visit www.omph.org.

GETTYSBURG, St. Francis Xavier Jan. 30

8:15 AM

Join us for donuts & coffee, morning prayers and a tour of our school. 717-334-4221

HANOVER, Sacred Heart Feb. 4 8:30 – 11:30AM Open house for new St. Theresa of Calcutta

HANOVER, St. Joseph Jan. 29 Feb. 3 10:15 AM – noon

9 -10:30 AM

Education Fair

HARRISBURG, Catholic Elem. Jan. 30 9AM – 1PM Service Projects will be displayed.



HARRISBURG, Holy Name of Jesus Jan. 30 9:00-11:00am 1:30 -2:30pm Student Tour Guides Available



HARRISBURG, St. Catherine Jan. 29 10AM – 1PM Book Fair/Refreshments

HARRISBURG, St. Margaret Mary Jan. 29 1 – 3PM Book Fair/refreshments/student work display

LANCASTER, Resurrection Feb. 1 8:30AM – 2PM

6 – 7PM All are welcome to tour our school



LANCASTER, St. Anne Jan 22nd– K-8 Jan 31st– K- Feb 1st– Pre-K 4 program at St. John Neumann

Feb 2nd Pre-K4 program at St. John Neumann 11:30-12:30 12:30-1:30 6:30-8:00 PM 6:30-7:15 PM 9 – 9:45AM Sessions will be held Jan. 22 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and 12:30-1:30 p.m., and on Jan. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m. The Open Houses will include an information session, a tour of the school and the opportunity to meet with current parents. Interested attendees should RSVP to the school office at 394-6711 or to woodsuzanne@stannelancaster.org.

LANCASTER, St. Leo the Great Jan. 29 Jan. 31 After 11AM Mass 6:15PM – 8PM Open House and Family Pancake Brunch Join us for Subs & School Tours

LEBANON, Lebanon Catholic (elem) For more information & tours call Milissa Woodward 717-273-3731, ext. 327 Email: mwoodward@ lebanoncatholicschool.org

LEWISTOWN, Sacred Heart Feb. 2 5:30 7:30PM Family/Carnival Night

McSHERRYSTOWN, Annunciation BVM Jan. 31 8:15 – 11AM

6 – 7:30PM Classroom visitations available

MECHANICSBURG, St. Joseph Feb. 1 9 – 11AM & 1 – 2PM All are welcome to tour our school

MIDDLETOWN, Seven Sorrows BVM Feb. 2 9 – 11AM

6:30PM – 8PM PreK – Kindergarten

All Grades

NEW CUMBERLAND, St. Theresa Jan. 29

Jan. 30

Feb. 1 9 – Noon

10AM – 10:45AM

8:15 – 11:15

Noon – 3PM Kindergarten – 1st Gr

Preschool Jan. 29 from 9 a.m.-noon. Enjoy a continental breakfast, take a tour of our school, meet the teachers and talk to current students and parents. Visit www.sainttheresaschool.org for the complete schedule of events for Catholic Schools Week and for further information. St. Theresa School is located at 1200 Bridge Street, New Cumberland.

NEW FREEDOM, St. John the Baptist Jan. 29 Noon – 2PM All are welcome to tour our school

NEW OXFORD, Immaculate Conception St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School is now accepting registrations for grades K-8 for the 2017-2018 school year. For more information visit http://stck8school.org/, or call 717-637-3135 (ABVM) or 717-632-8715 (Sacred Heart) or 717-624-2061 (ICBVM).

THOMASVILLE, St. Rose of Lima Jan. 29 Noon – 2PM All are welcome to tour our school

WAYNESBORO, St. Andrew Jan. 30 1 – 3PM All are welcome to tour our school

YORK, St. Joseph Feb. 1 9 – 11AM

6:30 – 7:30PM Walk In Wednesday

Teachers & Personal Tours available

YORK, St. Patrick Jan. 31 9-11am &6-7:30PM All are welcome to tour our school

CAMP HILL, Trinity HS http://www.thsrocks.us/admissions/visiting-trinity/ Contact the Director of Admissions, Devon Ban at dban@thsrocks.us or call 717-761-1116 ext 202.



COAL TOWNSHIP, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional HS Jan. 29

1 to 3 p.m.

Open House & Tours

Financial Aid Meeting @2PM in gym. For admissions, scholarship and financial assistance programs call (570) 644-0375, Ext. 110.

LEBANON, Lebanon Catholic School (secondary) Feb. 1 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Student-led tours provided to alumni and friends of the school, and those considering a Catholic education for their children. For more information about Lebanon Catholic School, call 717-273-3731, ext. 327