Harrisburg Diocese Catholic Schools Week Open Houses

January 14, 2017
Please use the information below to find our more about a Catholic Education at a school near you.
CITY/SCHOOL Date Time Activity/Note
BERWICK, Holy Family Feb. 7 6:30 – 8PM All are welcome to tour our school
BLOOMSBURG, St. Columba Feb. 5 11:30 – 12:30 Donuts & coffee available
CAMP HILL, Good Shepherd Jan. 28  & 29 1 – 3PM Student Council & School Board will give tours.
CARLISLE, St. Patrick Jan. 29 10AM – 1PM All are welcome to tour our school
CHAMBERSBURG,   Corpus Christi Jan 29 12 – 1:30PM All are welcome to tour our school, meet our teachers, and discover why Corpus Christi is an excellent educational option for children in Franklin County. Our school offers learning opportunities beginning with a developmentally appropriate Kindergarten and culminating with an academically challenging Middle School.   Visit http://cccschambersburg.org to learn more.
COAL TOWNSHIP, Our Lady of  Lourdes Reg Jan. 29 1-3PM Open House & Tours
Financial Aid Meeting @2PM in gym
COLUMBIA, Our Lady of the Angels Jan. 29 Cherry St. 11:30-1 p.m.
Union St. 1-2 p.m.
 All are welcome to tour our school
DALLASTOWN, St. Joseph Jan. 29 12:30 -2 p.m.
  All are welcome to tour our school
DANVILLE, St. Joseph Jan. 29 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  All are welcome to tour our school
EPHRATA, Our Mother of Perpetual Help Jan. 29 10 – 11:30 AM Visitors will have a chance to tour the school and meet teachers from grades preschool through eighth. Registration forms for the 2017-18 school year will also be available. OMPH offers a preschool program for children ages 3 and 4, and a full-day kindergarten program. An on-site after-care program and financial aid are also available. OMPH School welcomes children from our local Catholic churches, as well as interested members of the general community, and is accredited through the Middle States Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools. For more information, call 717-738-2414 or visit www.omph.org.
GETTYSBURG, St. Francis Xavier  Jan. 30
  8:15 AM
  Join us for donuts & coffee, morning prayers and a tour of our school.     717-334-4221
HANOVER, Sacred Heart Feb. 4 8:30 – 11:30AM Open house for new St. Theresa of Calcutta
HANOVER, St. Joseph Jan. 29

Feb. 3

 10:15 AM – noon
9 -10:30 AM
 Education Fair
HARRISBURG,   Catholic Elem. Jan. 30 9AM – 1PM Service Projects will be displayed.
HARRISBURG,   Holy Name of Jesus Jan. 30 9:00-11:00am  1:30 -2:30pm Student Tour Guides Available
HARRISBURG,   St. Catherine Jan. 29 10AM – 1PM Book Fair/Refreshments
HARRISBURG,   St. Margaret Mary Jan. 29 1 – 3PM Book Fair/refreshments/student work display
HERSHEY,   St. Joan of Arc     Schedule a tour of our school
LANCASTER,   Resurrection Feb. 1 8:30AM – 2PM
6 – 7PM		  All are welcome to tour our school
LANCASTER,   Sacred Heart      Request information about our school
LANCASTER,   St. Anne Jan 22nd–  K-8  

Jan 31st–  K-

Feb 1st–  Pre-K 4 program at St. John Neumann
Feb 2nd   Pre-K4 program at St. John Neumann

 

 11:30-12:30    12:30-1:30

   6:30-8:00 PM

6:30-7:15 PM

 

9 – 9:45AM

 

 Sessions will be held Jan. 22 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and 12:30-1:30 p.m., and on Jan. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m.

The Open Houses will include an information session, a tour of the school and the opportunity to meet with current parents.

Interested attendees should RSVP to the school office at 394-6711 or to woodsuzanne@stannelancaster.org.
LANCASTER,   St. Leo the Great Jan. 29

Jan. 31

 After 11AM Mass

6:15PM – 8PM

 Open House and Family Pancake Brunch

Join us for Subs & School Tours
LEBANON, Lebanon  Catholic (elem)    

 For more information & tours call Milissa Woodward 717-273-3731, ext. 327

Email: mwoodward@lebanoncatholicschool.org
LEWISTOWN,   Sacred Heart Feb. 2 5:30 7:30PM Family/Carnival Night
McSHERRYSTOWN, Annunciation BVM Jan. 31 8:15 – 11AM
6 – 7:30PM		 Classroom visitations available

 
MECHANICSBURG, St. Joseph Feb. 1 9 – 11AM & 1 – 2PM  All are welcome to tour our school
MIDDLETOWN, Seven Sorrows BVM Feb. 2 9 – 11AM
6:30PM – 8PM		 PreK – Kindergarten
All Grades
NEW CUMBERLAND, St. Theresa Jan. 29
Jan. 30
Feb. 1		 9 – Noon
10AM – 10:45AM
8:15 – 11:15
Noon – 3PM		 Kindergarten – 1st Gr
Preschool Jan. 29 from 9 a.m.-noon. Enjoy a continental breakfast, take a tour of our school, meet the teachers and talk to current students and parents. Visit www.sainttheresaschool.org for the complete schedule of events for Catholic Schools Week and for further information. St. Theresa School is located at 1200 Bridge Street, New Cumberland. 
NEW FREEDOM, St. John the Baptist Jan. 29 Noon – 2PM  All are welcome to tour our school
NEW OXFORD, Immaculate Conception    St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School is now accepting  registrations for grades K-8 for the 2017-2018 school year.  

For more information visit  http://stck8school.org/, or call 717-637-3135 (ABVM) or 717-632-8715 (Sacred Heart) or 717-624-2061 (ICBVM).
THOMASVILLE, St. Rose of Lima Jan. 29 Noon – 2PM All are welcome to tour our school
WAYNESBORO,   St. Andrew Jan. 30 1 – 3PM  All are welcome to tour our school
YORK, St. Joseph Feb. 1 9 – 11AM
6:30 – 7:30PM		 Walk In Wednesday
Teachers & Personal Tours available
YORK, St. Patrick Jan. 31 9-11am &6-7:30PM  All are welcome to tour our school
CAMP HILL, Trinity HS      http://www.thsrocks.us/admissions/visiting-trinity/

Contact the Director of Admissions, Devon Ban at dban@thsrocks.us or call 717-761-1116 ext 202.
COAL TOWNSHIP, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional HS Jan. 29
  1 to 3 p.m.
  Open House & Tours
Financial Aid Meeting @2PM in gym. For admissions, scholarship and financial assistance programs call (570) 644-0375, Ext. 110.
HARRISBURG, Bishop McDevitt HS Jan. 30- Feb. 1, 3
Feb. 2		 9AM – Noon
Noon		 http://www.bishopmcdevitt.org/why-mcdevitt/

Mrs. Jill Bekelja Hanes ’83
Director of Admissions
717-236-7973 x2132
LANCASTER, Lancaster Catholic HS Feb. 2 6:30 – 8PM  Open House information
LEBANON, Lebanon Catholic School (secondary)  Feb. 1  9 a.m.-1 p.m. Student-led tours provided to alumni and friends of the school, and those considering a Catholic education for their children. For more information about Lebanon Catholic School, call 717-273-3731, ext. 327
McSHERRYSTOWN, Delone Catholic HS     Personal tours and shadow days are available year round.

Please contact the Director of Enrollment and Marketing at kmahoney@delonecatholic.org or 717-637-5969 x206 to arrange a visit convenient for your family.
