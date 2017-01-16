Perpetual Adoration Chapel in New Freedom Brings Blessings to Adorers

Executing a great idea can be intimidating, sometimes even debilitating. Questions fly around, our human instinct for fear of failure can eat away at the idea. But it takes one person to believe, to take all their faith and truly believe that all things done through God will be done well.

Twenty years ago, Bette Siemon and other parishioners of St. John the Baptist Parish in New Freedom, approached then-pastor, Father Sylvan Capitani, with an idea to start a perpetual adoration chapel because they had known of the one at St. Patrick Parish in York. They knew it would take full parish involvement to staff the chapel 24 hours a day and seven days a week. A meeting was planned for moving forward and Ms. Siemon came to learn at that meeting that in order for things to progress, she would need 24 coordinators. Ideally, she should have already had them accounted for, but with God’s grace she turned to the nearly 100 people at the meeting and made a plea for volunteers. In an instant, 24 hands were raised. Then, Ms. Siemon was asked to present the names of four division leaders. Again, previously unaware of this need, she turned back to the audience and four more hands were raised.

“And so it was providence,” explained Randy Mentzell, one of the current administrators of the Corpus Christi Chapel, located in the parish’s historic church. It was dedicated on June 23, 1996 and is one of ten perpetual adoration chapels in the diocese.

Currently it has a total of 273 adorers; 195 regulars, 56 of whom have been involved since the conception of the chapel. Administrators Randy and Marguerite Mentzell maintain the organization of schedules and other responsibilities there, including keeping a personal connection with the adorers.

“We encourage people to come and visit the chapel, feel the warmth of the chapel and get a rhythm going there and just visit the chapel at first. And then generally people fall in love with it,” Mr. Mentzell explained. Often, the adorers build a relationship with one another and become like a little family. They have a prayer packet for new adorers, which includes phone numbers and explanations about what to do if they can’t make their regularly-scheduled hour.

“We always try to make everyone feel comfortable here, and I think it’s that personal touch that is so very important about keeping the rhythm of the chapel going.

For adorers Brian and Tracy Noll, the chapel has been pivotal to their family in ways beyond explanation. They have a son and daughter. Their son, Tyler, now 18, has autism, and when he was 13, the family needed to make a very hard decision. It was becoming more evident that he needed care beyond what they could provide, and they were able to find a great school to assist him, but it was located in Pittsburgh.

For Mr. Noll, the decision was very hard. “That was a very difficult thing for me to admit, as a father especially. We are charged with taking care of the family, and I realized I couldn’t do that. And it was really hard for me to let him go.”

Soon after their son left for school, Mr. Noll began to experience health issues that were eventually connected to stress. “I started in the chapel every other week. And then an opening came up for every week,” he relayed. “I went and did a lot of praying about [my son] and I sometimes felt like I wasn’t getting answers, but I was more at peace there than I could be from praying at home.”

“One night I was in the chapel praying. I wasn’t in a particularly difficult mood or anything, I just came in and was kind of open and started praying. Then, I just lost it, I lost my composure. I got this warm feeling and I felt like Christ was saying ‘Give it to me, and it will be ok.’ I feel like I’m more at peace with things, and every day I remind myself to put it in His hands.”

During their son’s visit home in April 2014, the family had hoped they would be able to attend Easter Mass together. But Tyler was having an especially difficult weekend, and Mrs. Noll didn’t see any way they would be able to attend Mass together. So Mr. and Mrs. Noll took turns attending so one could be at home with their son.

“I had felt since I didn’t get Easter with him at church, I would like to take him to the chapel,” Mrs. Noll said. “As soon as he saw the monstrance, he was fixated on it, and started yelling at it, ‘Hi! Hello!’ as if his life depended on it.

“It was just kind of a neat thing because it is something we believe in, in the Real Presence,” she continued. “Obviously he was experiencing something. I don’t know what it was, but it was pretty spectacular according to the expression on his face. I’ve never seen him make that face again. When we left the chapel, he kept looking back like he wanted to go back in.”

The Corpus Christi Perpetual Adoration Chapel is a deanery chapel open to anyone looking for time with Christ, not just regularly-scheduled adorers. Mr. Mentzell explained, “Sometimes in the A.M. hours it’s neat to hear the beeping of the security pad and you see someone come in, and you know it’s not their scheduled hour but they need to be there. And it’s kind of a good feeling, because you know Jesus is always there and he’s there for everybody, and they can feel free to come in.”

New parishioners at St. John the Baptist are immediately extended an invitation to come to the chapel.

Mrs. Noll recalled when her family joined the parish. “Everyone likes to share it. As soon as you become a parishioner here, [people say] ‘You have to come see our chapel.’ It’s one of the first things we were told, an invitation to come see and get an hour of adoration if you can or come when you want.”

In celebration this past June of the chapel’s 20th anniversary, renovations were made, including the dedication of two new pieces of art: an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe and an image of the Divine Mercy.

The chapel exists because of its volunteers, those who keep their hour regularly or those who have donated their time to repairs or building tables and other furniture. But it’s not just the adoration chapel that makes this parish special, it’s all their parish activities and the participation of the community, currently under the pastorate of Father Robert Yohe.

Mr. Noll commented, “The thing that I’ve gotten out of the chapel is that this parish is different in a lot of ways. We are so removed from most parishes that are closer to each other. But the service that the parishioners provide, tons and tons of things that people volunteer for…. And I think it is because of the blessing we get from perpetual adoration. I look at the Mentzells and Father Capitani and all the others that started all this and thank them for it, because I think that has really blessed our parish in so many ways.”

Mr. Mentzell added, “I’ve heard Father Capitani say how he believes almost everything that has been successful in this parish he thinks is because we have the adoration chapel.”

St. John the Baptist parishioners had an idea 20 years ago. They knew it would be hard, they knew it relied solely on the participation of their parishioners, but they also had faith and prayer and still today their belief in the real presence of Our Lord is what continues their zest for their Catholic faith and their growing parish community.

For additional information about the chapel, visit http://www.sjbnf.org/perpetual-eucharistic-adoration. People are welcome to the chapel at any time.

By Emily M. Albert, The Catholic Witness