Knights from St. Katharine Drexel Donate to Coats for Kids Program

The Knights of Columbus St. Katharine Drexel (Council #13100) in Mechanicsburg recently presented Operation Wildcat in Mechanicsburg with a donation of coats from the Coats for Kids drive. The Knights of Columbus developed the Coats for Kids program, which allows councils across North America the opportunity to purchase new winter coats for children at a discount and to distribute them to children in need in their local communities. Operation Wildcat began in 2006 to pool the resources of the Mechanicsburg community to help school district students and families in need. Operation Wildcat strives to be the one resource available to Mechanicsburg Area School District students and families. The coats were distributed to students and families beginning Nov. 21. In the photo, Grand Knight Russell Kulp and Brother Knights Scott Christ, Joe Moritz, Paul Bowers and Dave Orris present Coats for Kids to Leslie Collins, President of Operation Wildcat.