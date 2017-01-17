Msgr. Fregapane Dies

Msgr. Mercurio Fregapane died Jan. 12 at his apartment in St. Petersburg, Fl. He was 88.

A viewing will take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Saint Patrick Church, 219 South Beaver Street, York, PA followed by a Vigil Mass. Burial with in the Priests Circle at Holy Saviour Cemetery in York.

There will be a viewing on Thursday, January 19, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick Church, 219 South Beaver Street, York, PA.

Mercurio Anthony Fregapane was born in Cattolica Eraclea, Sicily, and attended public schools there and in Agrigento, Sicily. He studied at Seminario Vescovile di Agrigento for five years, and completed his priestly formation at St. Charles Seminary, Overbrook, Pa.

He was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Harrisburg by Bishop George Leech on May 19, 1951. His early assignments were as parochial vicar at St. Peter Parish in Mount Carmel (1951-1953), St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Lancaster (1953-1956) and St. Gertrude Parish in Lebanon (1956-1959).

In 1961, he was named the Episcopal Vicar for the Spanish-speaking Catholics in the diocese.

Msgr. Fregapane served as pastor of Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Marietta (1964-1967), St. Peter Parish in Mount Carmel (1967-1971), St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Harrisburg (1971-1974), Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish in Myerstown (1974-1976), Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Lancaster (1976-1983), and Holy Family Parish in Harrisburg (1983-1995). During those three decades, he continued to minister to the Spanish-speaking population.

In the early 1980s, when he was pastor of Assumption BVM in Lancaster, he traveled every day to Fort Indiantown Gap in northern Lebanon County to meet with a number of Cuban immigrants there.

In 1995, he was appointed chaplain of York General Hospital, and, following parish consolidations that year, he was named pastor of St. Benedict the Abbot Parish in Lebanon, where he served until his retirement from active ministry in 2002.

Msgr. Fregapane was appointed Honorary Prelate to His Holiness Pope John Paul II – and given the title of monsignor – on April 10, 1979.

Condolences may be sent to his brother and sisters: Mr. Joseph Fregapane, 9797 Bardmoor Blvd., Largo, FL, 33777-2014; Sister Mary Veronica, OP, Dominican Monastery, 1834 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA, 17601; Mrs. Mary Arcuri, 2981 Elkridge Lane, York, PA, 17404.

By Jen Reed

The Catholic Witness