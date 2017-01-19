St. John the Baptist and St. Catherine Labouré Schools Receive Middle States Accreditation

St. John the Baptist School in New Freedom recently earned accreditation, and St. Catherine Labouré School in Harrisburg received re-accreditation from the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools. The Middle States Association is a worldwide leader in accreditation and continuous school improvement.

Accreditation is a multifaceted evaluation process that schools and school systems voluntarily use to demonstrate they are meeting a defined set of research-based performance standards. The 12 Standards for Accreditation are: mission, governance and leadership, school improvement planning, finances, facilities, school organization and staff, health and safety, educational programs, assessment and evidence of student learning, student services, student life and activities, and information resources.

The accreditation process begins with a self-study that is conducted by the school and requires input from school leaders, teachers, parents, and students. Following the self-study, a team of volunteer educators from Association member schools conducts an on-site peer review visit to observe school operations and interview various stakeholders.