Make Every Day Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, why not give your spouse a gift that lasts, one that you can both enjoy day after day?

Worldwide Marriage Encounter is returning to the Diocese of Harrisburg on Valentine’s Day weekend, February 10-12, 2017. Thousands of couples from across the country can attest that a Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekend will enrich both you and your spouse, giving you a happier, more fulfilling marriage. The weekend gives you both the time and tools to revitalize your romance, deepen your communication, and nourish the spirituality of your marriage.

Friday evening, February 10, to Sunday, February 12, at the Hampton Inn, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

Early registration is advisable as space is limited. There is a $100 application fee to reserve your spot. Visit www.yourmarriageisworthit.org for more information or to register, or call 412-635 7775. Worldwide Marriage Encounter is under the auspices of the Diocesan Office of Marriage and Family Ministries.