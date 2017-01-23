Mass Celebrates African-American Faith, Legacy of Dr. King

On the eve of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, faithful gathered at St. Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg for the diocese’s biennial Mass to celebrate African-American faith and culture. Once again, the liturgy featured the powerful and inspirational music and vocals from the choir of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Baltimore, Md.

Celebrating the Mass and serving as its homilist, Bishop Ronald Gainer remarked, “We are here today to celebrate the amazing legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King…. He made great sacrifice for human justice, suffered and gave his life for human progress. He was called by God to this enduring service.”

“Jesus described himself as the Light of the World, not just to the Church, but to the whole world. It is our call to be the light the world so needs. We are to carry the message to the world,” the bishop said.

Bishop Gainer expressed his gratitude for the diocese’s Black Catholic Apostolate – under the auspices of the Secretariat for Catholic Life and Evangelization – and the apostolate’s coordinator, Gwen Summers.

Reflecting on the day’s Gospel Reading (John 1:29-34) in which John the Baptist sees Jesus coming toward him and says, in part, that he did not know him, the bishop remarked, “John the Baptist claimed he did not know Jesus. He was humble enough to admit that truth. Faith can be a mystery…and something we do not fully comprehend. That’s okay, just like it was for John the Baptist. He was the first sent to carry the message to the world, and he is the one that calls us to follow Christ and bring his message to the world.”

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness