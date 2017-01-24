Defend All Life, from Conception to Natural Death

The March for Life is the longest sustained public demonstration in the nation’s history. Begun after the release in 1973 of the infamous Roe v Wade and Doe v Bolton U.S. Supreme Court decisions decriminalizing abortions, the March has drawn millions of conscientious citizens to the nation’s capital. The March has been supported by the U.S. Catholic hierarchy throughout its 44 years, and Catholics make up the majority of marchers. Still, Christians of other traditions and communities, some from other religions, and even non-religious, have consistently participated. Catholic schools, colleges, and universities are ubiquitous in the colonnade of demonstrators stretching from the Capitol mall to the Supreme Court. The number of Catholics attending the youth rallies and Masses has swelled so that regional locations had to be added to accommodate the crowds. Offering the Sacrament of Reconciliation and concelebrating the Mass with more than 10,000 young people and their sponsors is truly inspirational. Harrisburg marchers will again this year attend the rally and Mass in the D.C. Armory building, and meet for a final blessing at the conclusion in front of the Library of Congress Jefferson building.

This year, in light of the election, prospects for pro-life advancement are higher than in the past decade. The President-Elect and Vice President-Elect ran on a platform opposing abortion, Supreme Court appointments opposing Roe v Wade, and the ACA with its birth-control mandate. Many pro-life organizations presume that the new administration will follow through with a pro-life legislative and policy agenda. If these positions are maintained, and policies opposing abortion and favoring life are implemented, the future will be brighter for the millions of victims of the previous abortion regimes. Still, citizens and pro-life groups must be vigilant in seeing to it that there is no slack or compromise. While Congress and the Trump administration are anti-abortion, the question remains whether they are pro-life.

Pro-Life involves far more than opposing abortion. The defense and advocacy of the sanctity and inviolableness of human life includes the whole span of life, from natural conception to natural death. Life at every stage and condition must be carefully and vigilantly protected and defended. This involves not only opposition to abortion, but lethal and injurious research, euthanasia, public violence, unjust war, and capital punishment. These present practices destroy human life, which is created in the image and likeness of God unique; unrepeatable and irreplaceable.

Pro-Life must include the protection and advocacy of the dignity of each and every human person. The rhetoric and actions used in the campaigns leading up to the elections were very troubling to conscientious, pro-life citizens, and especially to Catholics. Things that were recklessly said and done by the candidates were sometimes belittling, insulting, and degrading of persons because of their religion, gender, race, economic class, disability, and ethnic heritage. Speech and behaviors on the part of national leaders that are contrary to the dignity of the human person are not only uncalled for and unacceptable, they are destructive. Disparaging persons for any reason undermines the necessary foundations of civilization – protecting human and civil rights, mutual respect, courtesy, the presumption of innocence, and due process. Harsh words about religions, races, or classes of people lead to unjust prejudice and discrimination. It is these very conditions that often lead to the dissolution of marriage and family bonds, public violence, abortions, suicide and euthanasia.

When I was young I was an avid numismatist (a coin collector). I recall that a coin that was stamped on only one side, and was missing the other, was called an “error,” and while it may have had collector value, it lacked the intrinsic monetary value. To be Pro-Life means to hold equally to the sanctity of human life and the dignity of the human person. If only one or the other is adhered to, than it is an “error,” and while it may have political value, it will lack the intrinsic moral value.

(Father Paul CB Schenck is the Director of the Diocesan Office of Respect Life Activities.)

