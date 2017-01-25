The Perfect Prayer

I need to make a public confession to you all.

As you are well aware, the Jubilee Year of Mercy came to an end in November. During this year, I had reflected on the corporal and spiritual works of mercy. As the jubilee year steadily approached its completion, I reached out to individuals for ideas for the next topic about which I would write. I even asked the Holy Spirit several times for guidance, but did not receive an answer, at least one which I could discern. After weeks went by of several conversations with not only countless individuals but also with the managing editor of The Witness, we both concluded that my next series would concentrate on the Beatitudes found in the Gospel of Matthew.

After we made this decision, I went on my annual retreat during mid October. As I was enjoying the glory of creation decorated in reds, oranges, yellows and greens, the hint of colder weather in the breeze and my fingers on the Rosary, the Holy Spirit tapped me on the shoulder and began a conversation with me about my next topic.

“Can you tell me to whom does the message of The Witness truly belong?” To which I responded, “The people of God.”

“But, who really is in charge of the message?” I declared, “The bishop?”

Thinking about the question, I prayed, “Ahh, oops, that would be You!” “Yes, indeed! When you asked me about the topic before, did you wait for the answer?” I retorted, “Not really.”

“I would like you to thoughtfully and prayerfully discuss the ‘Our Father.”

So, I got my answer as to what to write about next, and here we begin!

In my mind’s eye, I often picture Jesus wrapped in prayer, completely oblivious to his surroundings, with a gentle smile on his face. After being watched by his disciples, one of them goes up to him and asks, “Teach us how to pray.” (Luke 11:1-4, Matthew 6:9-13). The prayer that Jesus shares with his disciples is the most commented passage of Scripture found in the Bible! It is rich in theology and, along with the Creed, the Ten Commandments, and the Sacraments, forms the basis of Christian catechesis back from the apostolic times! In fact, in the early Church, the entire life of prayer was taught to the catechumens through the study of the Our Father.

Back in 2010, I had a chance to go on a pilgrimage to Rome. While I was in the city, I visited the Lateran Baptistery. This is a baptistery that goes back to the mid 400s. As I toured this building, I could “hear” whispers of the catechists teaching the prayer to the catechumens. I could “hear” this prayer echo down through the ages, always new, always teaching us to be grounded where we find ourselves while looking toward Heaven.

This prayer, so fundamental to Christian spirituality, is the words spoken from the heart of Jesus to Abba, Daddy, God the Father. He modeled for us the perfect prayer … one that contains the summary of the entire Gospel.

I am truly surprised I didn’t start at this point sooner! Enjoy!

By Sister Geralyn Schmidt, SCC, Special to The Witness