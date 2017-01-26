Fresh Expressions Conference Will Re-Imagine Church’s Ministry to Families and Evangelization

An ecumenical conference aimed at invigorating Christian churches in rethinking their ministry to families will be hosted by the Diocese of Harrisburg this March.

Known as the “Fresh Expressions” conference, the event is being hosted by the Diocese of Harrisburg, and will feature ten plenary speakers, including Bishop Ronald Gainer, Msgr. Renzo Bonetti, Dr. Margaret McCarthy, Rev. Dr. Tory Baucum and Christopher West, among others.

Now in its fourth year as a national gathering, the conference will be co-hosted by “Fresh Expressions,” an international ecumenical movement that cultivates new kinds of church experiences alongside existing congregations to more effectively engage Christians.

The two-day conference, to be held March 16 and 17 at the Cardinal Keeler Center in Harrisburg, promises to offer attendees a unique opportunity to refresh their own faith while gaining wisdom in service for those to whom they minister.

It is particularly aimed for clergy, directors/coordinators of religious education, youth ministers, educators and those who minister to married couples and families.

“The Fresh Expressions Conference is a wonderful ecumenical experience focusing our attention on the family as the center and a source for evangelization,” said Bishop Gainer. “Too often, we look at the family as a problem to be fixed. Fresh Expressions sees the family as it is and its potential as a powerful center for evangelization.

“I have participated in a Fresh Expressions conference and found it to be enlightening and energizing,” the bishop continued. “This will be the first time that a Catholic diocese has served as the host for a conference. It will be a rich blessing to be together with other Christians to pray and learn together.”

Plenary speakers at the conference include Catholic and Protestant leaders and thinkers: Bishop Ronald Gainer, Msgr. Renzo Bonetti, Founder of the Mistero Grande Project in Verona Italy; Rev. Dr. Tory Baucm, Rector of Truro Anglican Church in Fairfax, Va.; Dr. Margaret McCarthy, Assistant Professor of Theological Anthropology, Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family; Christopher West and Bill Donoghy of the Theology of the Body Institute in Philadelphia; author Frederica Mathewes-Green; Dr. Ben Witherington, Professor of New Testament for Doctoral Studies, Asbury Theological Seminary; Rev. Don Coleman, Co-Pastor of East End Fellowship in Richmond, Va.; and Rev. Bruxy Cavey, Pastor of The Meeting House in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

The Fresh Expressions group that is co-hosting the event works closely with the “Amore Project,” a Catholic venture based in Italy and led by Msgr. Bonetti, who challenges churches to think of the family as the solution to the New Evangelization.

Plenary workshops will focus on the centrality of the family in the New Evangelization, the social order and spiritual lives of the earliest Christians, re-imagining the mission of the family, the domestic church as an agent of evangelization, the liturgy and everyday life of the family, and the family of God. Workshops, songs of worship and prayer will also be part of the two-day conference.

“My hope is that the conference will inspire all of us who participate with a renewed vision of the family and the domestic church and help us to strengthen our ministry in support of married and family life,” said Bishop Gainer. “There will be a special session for our clergy with Msgr. Renzo Bonetti, founder of the Amore Project, a very successful renewal movement in Italy, who will relate how that movement has changed lives for Christ and elevated the lived experiences of families.

“One fruit of the conference, I hope, will be that those who already work in marriage and family ministry will be encouraged in the work they do and find new approaches to enable our families to live the Gospel more fully in their homes and be heralds of the Good News for society,” he added.

Additional information, a full schedule, and registration is available via a link on the Diocese of Harrisburg’s Web site, www.hbgdiocese.org, as well as at www.FreshExpressionsUS.org/AmoreLaunch. Watch future editions of The Catholic Witness for further details.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness