Bishop Martin N. Lohmuller Dies

He died at Saint Joseph’s Manor in Meadowbrook (Montgomery County) on January 24 following a lengthy illness. “I was saddened to learn of the death of Bishop Lohmuller,” said Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, O.F.M. Cap. “Bishop Lohmuller was a man of great apostolic and personal energy. Through his many good works on behalf of the Church and Her people, he lived out his episcopal motto of ‘Love, Fidelity, Peace’ each day.”
Archbishop Chaput continued, “I ask the people of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia to offer prayers for Bishop Lohmuller, and I invite our priests to offer Mass for the happy repose of his soul. We are all grateful for the gift of his life and his selfless service. May God grant him the gift of eternal life and give peace and consolation to all those who mourn his passing.”
Martin N. Lohmuller was born to the late Martin and Mary (Doser) Lohmuller on August 21, 1919. He grew up in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia and attended the former Saint Henry School in North Philadelphia. After his sophomore year at the former Northeast Catholic High School, he enrolled in what was then a minor seminary program for high school age students discerning a vocation to the Priesthood at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary. Following completion of the program of priestly formation and his ordination, then-Father Lohmuller completed a brief stint as chaplain at the Catholic Home in Marple Township (Delaware County). He was then sent to the Catholic University of America as a student-priest to pursue a doctorate level degree in canon law, which
he obtained in 1947.
Upon his return to Philadelphia in 1947, then-Father Lohmuller was assigned to the faculty of the
former Saint James Catholic High School for Boys in Chester (Delaware County). One year later
he was temporarily loaned for extern service to the Diocese of Harrisburg as then-Bishop George
Leech was in need of a Canon Lawyer for his diocese. That temporary loan would span 22 years.
While in Harrisburg, then-Father Lohmuller was active in the life of various communities. He
was the founding Pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish in Marysville (Perry County).
With the establishment of this parish, he became the first ever resident priest in the county’s
history. In 1953, then-Father Lohmuller spearheaded planning efforts to open a Catholic hospital
in the region. Largely as a result of his work, Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill (Cumberland
County) opened in 1963 in affiliation with the Sisters of Christian Charity. Today, it remains a
flourishing Catholic community hospital with capacity to serve over 300 patients.
While serving near the seat of government for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania then-Father
Lohmuller saw the need for ongoing dialogue between representatives of the Church and elected
officials. Through his urging the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference (PCC) was founded in 1958
to fill that need. He would go on to serve the PCC in various capacities and was a member of its
Executive Board for 25 years.
In February 1970, then-Monsignor Lohmuller was notified by the Vatican of his appointment as
an Auxiliary Bishop for his home Archdiocese of Philadelphia. Bishop Lohmuller was ordained
to the episcopacy at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on April 2, 1970. The
Principal Consecrator was the late John Cardinal Krol, who was then serving as Archbishop of
Philadelphia. Bishops John J. Graham and Gerald V. McDevitt, then serving as Auxiliary
Bishops of Philadelphia, served as the Co-Consecrators. For his episcopal motto Bishop
Lohmuller chose, “Love, Fidelity, Peace.”
Beginning in 1970 Bishop Lohmuller would work closely with Cardinal Krol on a number of
major initiatives in the life of the Archdiocese until the Cardinal’s retirement in 1988. One of his
early tasks was to oversee the planning and construction of the current Archdiocesan Pastoral
Center, which houses the central administrative offices of the local Church. Prior to that time,
administrative offices had been spread out in smaller buildings and converted homes in the City
of Philadelphia. Following completion of this project, Bishop Lohmuller would play a major role
in the success of the International Eucharistic Congress hosted by the Archdiocese in 1976 and
the visit of then-Pope, now-Saint John Paul II in 1979.
Later, Bishop Lohmuller would oversee the founding of Saint Martha Manor, the first Catholic
nursing home in Chester County and serve as pastor of Old Saint Mary’s and Holy Trinity
Parishes in Olde City Philadelphia while tending to his duties as an Auxiliary Bishop. Bishop
Lohmuller officially retired at age 75 in 1994, but maintained a busy Confirmation schedule for
the next decade. He spent the final years of his retirement in quiet residence at Saint Cyril of
Jerusalem Parish in Jamison (Bucks County).
