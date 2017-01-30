Bishop Visits Our Lady of Fatima Mission

Nestled along the roadside of Route 22 in Lebanon County is Our Lady of Fatima Mission – a quaint church on a several acres of land that includes an outdoor shrine to the title of the Blessed Mother for which it is named.

On the Feast of the Epiphany, Jan. 8, Bishop Ronald Gainer made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of Fatima – a mission of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Lebanon.

“What gives me my most pleasure as a bishop, a thrill really, is to be out with the people in their parishes in the diocese,” he said.

Our Lady of Fatima Mission was established in Jonestown in 1953 in a building that formerly served as a combination restaurant and gas station. Catholicism in the area, however, can be traced back into the 1700s. Prior to the founding of Assumption BVM Church eight miles away in Lebanon, Catholics in Jonestown and its surrounding area either waited for missionary priests to visit, or trekked 25 miles to Harrisburg for Mass.

Still, with three parishes forming in the city of Lebanon in the 1800 and 1900s, it wasn’t until 1953 that Our Lady of Fatima Mission was built, coming on the heels of a census that Msgr. Paul Weaver, pastor of St. Mary’s, directed be taken in the Jonestown area. As the results revealed more than 50 Catholic families, the search for property for a mission ensued, resulting in the purchase of the former two-story eatery and gas station.

According to the mission’s history, the congregation was named Our Lady of Fatima due to Msgr. Weaver’s great devotion to her. The building was remodeled in preparation for the chapel’s dedication on Oct. 13, 1953, by Bishop George Leech, and would undergo several additional phases of refurbishments.

A mission of St. Mary’s in Lebanon, Our Lady of Fatima is under its pastoral care, including that of Father Michael Rothan, pastor.

In his homily during the Mass on Jan. 8, Bishop Gainer spoke on the meaning of “Epiphany,” which, in Greek, means to draw back the veil, or to reveal.

“The Wise Men, of course, brought gold, frankincense, and myrrh as gifts to the Christ child. Gold recognizes Christ’s kingship – he was a newborn king. Frankincense was given as a recognition of his true divinity, and myrrh, an embalming oil, foretold of Christ’s troubled life and sacrificing death…. The Magi came to pay homage to the newborn king,” the bishop relayed.

“Homage was established in the Epiphany story. It is why we come to Holy Mass – to give homage to God,” he said. “The first object of worship is not to receive, but to give homage – respect, reverence, and honor. Of course, we receive the Body and Precious Blood of Christ, but we come here just as the Magi did to give homage to God – it is right, it is just, our duty and our salvation to do so.”

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Marian apparitions at Fatima, Portugal, which first began on May 13, 1917, when three shepherd children reported seeing the Virgin Mary. The apparitions continued once a month until Oct. 13, 1917, and later were declared worthy of belief by the Catholic Church.

In celebration of this anniversary, Our Lady of Fatima Mission will hold several events this year to coincide with the dates of the Marian apparitions. These will include an outdoor Rosary at 9 a.m., followed by a social, on May 13; the Rosary at 6:45 a.m. followed by a breakfast on June 13 and July 13; Mass at 9 a.m. followed by brunch on Aug. 19; an outdoor Mass at 9 a.m., followed by a social on Sept. 13; and a candlelight Rosary procession at dusk, followed by a Mass a dinner on Oct. 13.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness