Winter/Spring Adult Faith Offerings Listed

The 2017 Winter/Spring Session of the Diocesan Institute for Catechetical and Pastoral Formation affords adult Catholics the opportunity to deepen their knowledge of the Catholic Faith. All courses and workshops are open to any interested adult, including those who are pursuing catechetical certification in the diocese and those who simply wish to understand the Catholic faith better.

Learn from home option: Numerous faith formation offerings are also available via webinar, allowing you to participate in “real time” from home or to request recordings to view at your convenience. Webinar offerings are clearly marked.

To view the complete Winter/Spring session schedule, which includes course descriptions and fees, as well as a number of available pre-recorded courses and sessions, please visit http://www.hbgdiocese.org/our-faith-2/adult-faith-formation/diocesan-institute/.

For information about the Diocesan Institute or obtaining catechetical certification in the Diocese of Harrisburg, contact Ryan Bolster at 717-657-4804, ext. 225 or rbolster@hbgdiocese.org.