Newly Crafted Stained Glass Beautifully Adorns Divine Mercy Chapel at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church

“God is like a looking glass in which souls see each other,” St. Elizabeth Ann Seton once said, adding, “the more we are united to Him by love, the nearer we are to those who belong to Him.”

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Mechanicsburg added great beauty to its Divine Mercy Chapel during Christmastime with the installation of two divinely striking stained-glass windows that are definitely worth seeing. The chapel, newly completed this past year during the parish’s extensive building addition project and renovations, is located on the southern side of the campus and the two new stained-glass windows sparkle in the afternoon light that generously splashes the chapel. Located in the rear of the sanctuary united by the tabernacle, worshipers are faced with the likeness of their patron saint on the left and St. Faustina Kowalska on the right.

Both windows, richly colorful when struck by God’s beaming rays, are attractive full length portraits of the women framed with contextual background to add an exquisite element of dimension to the art.

The windows were crafted locally from initial concept to finished design by Cumberland Stained Glass Company located in Mechanicsburg. In business for more than 25 years, the company is owned by Brian “Buck” Lerew, who has been doing stained glass production, restoration, and repair for 39 years. “I love the idea of taking a visual concept and then finally crafting the glass to then share with all,” Mr. Lerew said. The company does its excellent work for churches and private businesses all over the world.

“We see ourselves as craftsmen,” Travis Wenger and Ryan Lengel (22 years combined experience) said while they were installing the windows the day after the winter solstice. Even given the weak angled winter sun, the glass still had a handsome glow to them when they were finely fitted into the full length windows.

“God is love and His Spirit is Peace,” St. Faustina wrote in her famous diary. “How beautiful is the world of the Spirit.”

The Divine Mercy Chapel at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church speaks beautifully to that soulful truth.

By Chris Heisey, The Catholic Witness