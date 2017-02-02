Steelton K of C Makes History

Knights of Columbus Council #3625, Bishop Joseph T. Daley, of Prince of Peace Parish in Steelton has earned the distinction of Star Council, one of the organization’s top awards, for the 2015-2016 fraternal year. The organization’s headquarters, located in New Haven, Conn., made the announcement. The award recognizes overall excellence in the area of membership recruitment and retention, promotion of the fraternal insurance program, and sponsorship of service-oriented activities.

Andrew C. Bacha, Grand Knight, former District Deputy and current Diocesan Marshall, is pictured with Bishop Ronald Gainer and Father David Danneker, pastor of Prince of Peace Parish and Diocesan Vicar General, in recognition of the council’s distinction. Bacha is honored to be the Grand Knight of the council and will continue to lead the Knights to support the parish priest, seminarians, parishioners and community of Steelton.

Since its inception date of April 1953, deactivation in 1980 and reactivation by Bacha in 2005, this is the first time this council has received the Star Council award in Steelton’s history.