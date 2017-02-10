Lenten Dinners and Events

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Cornwall will serve Lenten fish dinners on Wednesdays from Feb. 15-April 12. Dinner includes baked or fried fish, baked potato or French fries, applesauce or coleslaw, coffee for tea. Cost is $9.

St. Rose of Lima Parish in York will be holding their annual seafood fundraiser during the Lenten season. The event will kick off with a lunch on Ash Wednesday (March 1) from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Then lunches and dinners will be served every Friday through April 7. Lunches will run from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dinners will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. For menus and additional information visit our Web site at www.saintroseoflimayork.org.

St. Joan of Arc Knights of Columbus Council 6693 in Hershey will hold a Lenten fish fry on March 10 and March 24 in the school cafeteria from 5-8 p.m. Baked or beer-battered fish, freshly-cut fries or mac & cheese and coleslaw. Dessert also available.

The Knights of Columbus of St. Jude Thaddeus Parish in Mifflintown will serve its annual Lenten fish sinners in the church social hall on Fridays, Feb. 24-April 7 from 4-7 p.m. All-you-can-eat meal includes fried and baked fish, popcorn shrimp, fried clams, French fries, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, corn, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, rolls, puddings, and a selection of homemade desserts. Pay at the door: adults $12; ages 6-12 $6; children 5 and under free.

St. Francis Xavier Parish in Gettysburg will host its sixth annual Lenten fish frys on Fridays March 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7, from 5-7 p.m., at Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg. Dine in or take out. Adult, children and reduced portions available. Children under 5 eat free. Call 717-334-4048 or visit www.stfxcc.org.