150th Anniversary Prayer Card

ALMIGHTY FATHER,

through the work of providence You established the

Diocese of Harrisburg ‘for a lasting remembrance’ of

the Church of Christ in south central Pennsylvania.

We thank You for the generations of faithful Catholics

whose lives have witnessed to the Gospel and have

made Your Son present through divine worship, by

charitable works, teaching, and healing.

For those who have gone before us in faith, grant an

eternal place in Your heavenly kingdom.

For those who continue the ministry of the Church

today, bestow Your grace and strength to remain

faithful and zealous.

And, for those who will inherit the work of Your

hands, accomplished in and through us, pour out

Your heavenly blessing, so that what has been done

with Your help in our Diocese may come to full

maturity in Christ Jesus, our Lord.

AMEN.