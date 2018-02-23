150th Anniversary Prayer Card

ALMIGHTY FATHER,
through the work of providence You established the
Diocese of Harrisburg ‘for a lasting remembrance’ of
the Church of Christ in south central Pennsylvania.
We thank You for the generations of faithful Catholics
whose lives have witnessed to the Gospel and have
made Your Son present through divine worship, by
charitable works, teaching, and healing.
For those who have gone before us in faith, grant an
eternal place in Your heavenly kingdom.
For those who continue the ministry of the Church
today, bestow Your grace and strength to remain
faithful and zealous.
And, for those who will inherit the work of Your
hands, accomplished in and through us, pour out
Your heavenly blessing, so that what has been done
with Your help in our Diocese may come to full
maturity in Christ Jesus, our Lord.
AMEN.
PADRE TODOPODEROSO,
a través del trabajo de la providencia Has establecido
la Diócesis de Harrisburg ‘para un recuerdo duradero’
de la Iglesia de Cristo en el centro sur de Pensilvania.
Te agradecemos por las generaciones de fieles
católicos cuyas vidas han sido testigos del Evangelio y
tienen hizo a tu Hijo presente a través de la adoración
divina, obras de caridad, enseñanza y sanación.
Para aquellos que nos han precedido en la fe,
concedan lugar eterno en Tu reino celestial. Para
aquellos que continúan el ministerio de la Iglesia hoy,
otorga Tu gracia y fortaleza para permanecer fiel y celoso.
Y, para aquellos que heredarán el trabajo de Tu
manos, logradas en y a través de nosotros, derrama
Tu bendición celestial, para que lo que se ha hecho
con Tu ayuda en nuestra Diócesis pueda llegar a su
completa madurez en Cristo Jesús, nuestro Señor.
AMÉN.
Lạy Cha Toàn Năng,
Cha đã quan phòng cách trường tồn và kỳ diệu khi tác thành
Giáo phận Harrisburg tại miền nam trung bộ tiểu bang
Pennsylvania.
Chúng con xin cảm tạ Cha, vì qua bao nhiêu thế hệ, với
những công việc phụng vụ, bác ái, giảng dậy, và chữa lành,
Cha đã cho cuộc đời chúng con được trở nên những chứng
nhân cho Cha và cho Tin Mừng.
Xin Cha đón nhận vào vương quốc vĩnh cửu của Cha những
anh chị em trong đức tin đã đi trước chúng con.
Xin Cha ban ân phúc và sức mạnh cho anh chị em chúng
con, giúp chúng con luôn trung tín và hăng say chu toàn
những trách vụ được giao phó.
Và xin cho những ai tiếp tục thừa hưởng gia nghiệp, là hoa
trái, do ân phúc Cha đã hoàn tất trong, và cho chúng con,
nhờ đó công trình Cha đã thực hiện trong Giáo Phận được
luôn hoàn mỹ nhờ danh Chúa Giêsu Kitô, Chúa chúng con.
Amen