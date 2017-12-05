2017 Christmas Card Contest Winners Announced

The Diocese of Harrisburg is happy to announce the winners of our 2017 Christmas Card contest along with the winning artwork. The contest was open to students in the 39 Catholic Schools in the Diocese representing over 11,000 students. The winning artwork, which was selected from 57 submissions, will be used to illustrate the Christmas Cards that Bishop Ronald Gainer will send out this year.

Bishop Gainer will host a luncheon for the winners, their parents, teachers and principals on Monday, December 11 at noon in the Cardinal Keeler Center, 4800 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg.

The Winners are:

This is the second time Kristen has had her artwork chosen to be used on a Christmas card for Bishop Gainer. Her 2015 entry was also selected when she was in 10th grade.

The theme of the contest this year asked for the students’ interpretation of the birth of Jesus Christ as seen through his or her eyes. Each school was allowed to submit one entry per grade category which were; Grades K – 2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. All mediums of art were allowed.

The submissions were judged by Diocesan employees to the top three in each category. A winner from those finalists was then selected by Bishop Ronald Gainer.

