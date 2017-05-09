2017 Golden Apple Awards Honor Local Teachers

Seven outstanding local Catholic school teachers and administrators have been selected to receive a Golden Apple award. It symbolizes a teacher’s professional excellence, leadership, commitment to Catholic values, and devotion to teaching in Catholic schools.

This year’s recipients include a trio of 2nd grade teachers, Middle School and High School teachers, as well as a High School Principal who has served in that position for 25 years. They boast a combined total of 153 years of education experience. This is the twelfth time the awards have been given in the diocese. The award ceremony will be held at the Cardinal Keeler Center, Harrisburg on Tuesday, May 9 at 6:00 p.m.

Recipients were nominated by a parent, student or fellow teacher. Nominees were then evaluated on their teaching skills, leadership, service to the Church and community and commitment to their students and school.

Each of the Diocese of Harrisburg’s recipients will receive a certificate of achievement, a $5,000 cash award, a Golden Apple with a 24-carat gold cross and an individual photo with Bishop Ronald W. Gainer of the Diocese of Harrisburg.

The 2017 Golden Apple Award Recipients are:

Ann DiNovis, Middle School Math, Science

Our Mother of Perpetual Help School, Ephrata, PA

Amy P. Erb, 2nd Grade

Saint Joseph School, York PA

Gary Jon Hatez, Jr., Social Studies

Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown, PA

Linda Hostetter, 2nd Grade

Saint Joseph School, Dallastown, PA

Stephanie Kveragas,2nd Grade

Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary School, Middletown, PA

Maureen, C. Theic, Ed.D., Principal

Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown, PA

Megan Wentz, Sociology/Psychology and History

York Catholic High School, York, PA

In the Diocese of Harrisburg approximately 11,000 students are enrolled at 39 schools. They are taught by approximately 950 faculty. High School students in the Diocese typically have a graduation rate over 98% and annually are offered over $40 Million in scholarship funds. The Diocese of Harrisburg serves the following 15 counties: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Union and York. To learn more about the Golden Apple Awards or Catholic Education visit www.hbgdiocese.org/schools.

The Golden Apple Awards Program was established through the generosity of the Donahue Family Foundation, Inc., located in Pittsburgh, PA. Jack and Rhodora Donahue are parents of thirteen children; all were educated in Catholic schools. The Donahue’s were eager to express their deep appreciation to Catholic school teachers for providing quality academic and faith-filled education for their children. They established the awards program in Pittsburgh in 1992. The program has expanded to Youngstown, Ohio, Toledo, Ohio and Harrisburg, PA.

+ + +