2017 Golden Apple Recipients Reflect on Education as an Act of Love

For the 12th consecutive year, the Diocese of Harrisburg bestowed Golden Apple Awards on seven Catholic school educators for their outstanding devotion, during a dinner at the Cardinal Keeler Center in Harrisburg on May 9. The awards are based on nominations from school principals, parents, students and fellow teachers.

The 2017 Golden Apple recipients are:

Ann DiNovis – Middle school math and science teacher at Our Mother of Perpetual Help School, Ephrata

Amy Erb – Second-grade teacher at St. Joseph School, York

Gary Hatez, Jr. – Social Studies teacher at Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown

Linda Hostetter – Second-grade teacher at St. Joseph School, Dallastown

Stephanie Kveragas – Second-grade teacher at Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary School, Middletown

Dr. Maureen Thiec – Principal at Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown

Megan Wertz – Sociology/Psychology and History teacher at York Catholic High School

“Children blossoming is an apt image for what we do in our Catholic schools,” said Bishop Ronald Gainer. “These teachers provide an environment and a personal relationship that will allow these young lives to blossom fully as human persons.”

The Golden Apple Awards program was established by Jack and Rhodora Donahue from Pittsburgh in appreciation for the Catholic school teachers who provided a quality academic and faith-based education for their 13 children. As part of their recognition, Golden Apple recipients receive a $5,000 cash award, a golden apple, a certificate of achievement and an individual photo with the bishop, prior to the awards dinner. The program is made possible by the generosity of the Donahue Family Foundation.

Recipients Reflect on Educating as an Act of Love

As part of their nomination packet for the Golden Apple Awards, each educator wrote an essay illustrating their vocation based on Pope Francis’ observation from March 1, 2014: “Let us thank all those who teach in Catholic schools. Educating is an act of love: it is like giving life.” The following are excerpts from each awardee’s essay.

Ann DiNovis

“For me, this quote from Pope Francis is quite appropriate. I am teaching at a Catholic school because of my own children, and the children who have been entrusted to me by their loving parents.….

I never thought I wanted to teach with middle school students, but once I started working with sixth- to eighth-graders, they changed my mind. Since the Lord helped me to see the babies I loved in my own children when they were in those difficult years, I understand that young teens who can act like reasonable adults one minute may behave like grumpy toddlers the next. As my students are writing essays for Catholic Schools Week now, it is a humbling experience to read how they value the time we take for sharing our prayer intentions, attending Mass, going to Confession, and saying the Rosary together. This is why I am teaching in a Catholic school, to share the love God has given me with my students, through an appreciation of our faith as well as through the wonders of science and mathematics.”

Amy Erb

“As I ponder the words of Pope Francis, I realize the ultimate gift of giving life as a 2nd Grade teacher is sharing the journey of learning about and receiving the sacraments of First Reconciliation and First Holy Communion with children. In the verse John 6:51, Jesus says, “I am the living bread that came down from Heaven. Whoever eats this bread will live forever, and that bread I will give is my flesh for the life of the world.”

I am unaware of any other job that can lead children to the gift of life itself. Witnessing the true belief of Our Lord in His Eucharistic presence through the eyes of a child is most definitely the greatest reward.”

Gary Hatez, Jr.

“I wholeheartedly agree with the quotation from Pope Francis that educating is an act of love similar to the giving of life. A career in the education profession was always something that I dreamed of from an early age. Experiencing the love and dedication of the Catholic school educators that helped make me who I am today has instilled in me a love of Catholic education that I still possess. For the past nine years, I have had the tremendous opportunity to instill this love in my students the exact same way that the Catholic school educators of my youth instilled in me. This opportunity presents itself each day when I walk through the doors of Delone Catholic. It is what gets me out of bed every morning with a level of excitement to make a difference in the lives of the young people that are entrusted to my care.”

Linda Hostetter

“I am fortunate to teach second grade and be part of their religious formation. Teaching my students about the sacraments is very special. Learning to love God through the sacraments is an integral part of our year. Watching my kids’ faces as they exit the Reconciliation Room or receiving the Body of Christ for the first time feels like ‘giving life.’ ….

I teach in a Catholic school because it is where I belong. Since my childhood, my faith has been strong and has continued through my life, in good times and bad. I treasure my days with my students – the good days and the not so good. It is fulfilling in many ways to watch that light go on and see a child’s face in their triumph and to watch them grow into fine young adults.”

Stephanie Kveragas

“As a Catholic school teacher, I feel I show love in what I am teaching as well as showing love to my students. Every day, my actions promote engaging, nurturing and effective learning. My students continuously grow academically and have fun doing so…. Nothing is better than starting a school day with prayer. I love that we are able to integrate religion throughout the course of the day. No public school can do that….

I love what I do because I not only get to prepare my students for two very wonderful sacraments, but get to instill the faith that I have grown up with to them on a daily basis. Catholic education has been very rewarding to me. I have been dedicating my time, talent and treasure to being a positive role model to my students throughout my teaching career and hope to continue this wonderful journey in the years to come.”

Dr. Maureen Thiec

“I believe that I am a special work of art, and I also believe that every student with whom I have worked is also a special work of art. For good or bad, I love them. They may not sense those feelings now, but when they return they are grateful for the encouragement and the discipline that has been part of their lives….

Every day is a lived promise. Every day is filled with God. Every day, I am rewarded by some small gesture, some uplifting word, by some caring touch. Could this happen in another school setting? I didn’t ever want to take that chance. I have everything that means the most to me in a Catholic school.

In a booklet entitled “Little Francis Love Notes,” I often page through for inspiration or meditation. I am a Catholic school principal because ‘I can’t fill God’s shoes, but I can follow his steps. I can handle one step at a time.’”

Megan Wertz

“Partnering with parents to cultivate the faith, mind and heart of children is a labor of love, an opportunity and a privilege. I work hard in my classroom to facilitate the mastery of curriculum content and critical thinking skills. The diocesan curriculum offers me the freedom to incorporate information on saints and Church history. I have the opportunity to discuss historical events in a way that promotes the teachings of the Church. This allows me to nurture the minds of my students in a fruitful way….

While enriching the mind and heart of students is important, it’s the promotion of the faith that is most meaningful to me. Being a Catholic school teacher means practicing one’s faith and allowing the students to see the humility, compassion and love that come through it. My ultimate mission is to help students see the value in living as a disciple of Jesus. Every lesson I plan, every rule I enforce, every mannerism I employ revolves around the word of Jesus.”

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness