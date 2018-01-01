2018 Adult Faith Formation Opportunities

The Winter/Spring 2018 Session of the Diocesan Institute for Catechetical and Pastoral Formation affords adult Catholics the opportunity to continue their formation in the Catho­lic faith. All courses and sessions are open to any interested adult, including those who are pursuing catechetical certification in the diocese and those who simply wish to understand the Catholic faith better.

Among the faith formation offerings available in the new year is Kingdom of Happiness, an 8-part series produced by Saint Benedict Press that unveils Jesus’ plan for our happiness in the Beatitudes. Kingdom of Happiness offers an in-depth look at these beautiful teach­ings of Christ that all too often have been taken by our modern society and turned into little more than bumper sticker slogans.

Featuring brief teaching videos by Father Jeffrey Kirby of the Diocese of Charleston, and powerful video profiles of normal people living out the Beatitudes in heroic ways, Kingdom of Happiness not only informs participants about the Beatitudes, but also shows them how to live them and achieve genuine and lasting happiness.

All Kingdom of Happiness sessions will be live-streamed via webinar, allowing small groups and individuals in parishes and/or homes to access the videos and join in on accompanying discussions with other participants.

Diocesan Institute offerings marked “Also Available Via Live Webinar” allow for remote live participation from parishes and homes. Recordings of most webinar offerings are also available for the convenience of later viewing.

To view the complete Winter/Spring Session schedule, which includes descriptions and registration fees for both current offerings and pre-recorded courses and sessions, please visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/adult-faith-formation/diocesan-institute/.

For information about the Diocesan Institute or obtaining catechetical certification in the Diocese of Harrisburg, contact Ryan Bolster at (717) 657-4804, ext. 225, or rbolster@hbgdiocese.org.