September 2020

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

As Catholics, we are called to bring our faith and beliefs into the public square.

Most often, we do this through the act of voting. A right that has been won and defended through the countless lives of our brothers and sisters, the freedom to vote is not just a privilege, but also a moral obligation that, if taken lightly, can have grave consequences.

This letter is not an endorsement of one candidate over another, or one party over the other. Rather, it is a reminder of our obligations as Catholics to vote with a “formed conscience.”

As Pope Francis said in Rejoice and Be Glad [Gaudete et Exsultate], “Your identification with Christ and his will involves a commitment to build with him that kingdom of love, justice and universal peace. . .You cannot grow in holiness without committing yourself, body and soul, to giving your best to this endeavor.” The Holy Father adds that through this call to holiness, a “firm and passionate” defense of “the innocent unborn” is required. As are “the lives of the poor, those already born, the destitute, the abandoned and the underprivileged, the vulnerable infirm and elderly exposed to covert euthanasia, the victims of human trafficking, new forms of slavery, and every form of rejection.”