The Diocese of Harrisburg has announced the seven Catholic school educators who are recipients of the Golden Apple Awards for 2020. The annual program recognizes educators for their outstanding devotion to Catholic schools and the students they teach. The awards are based on nominations from school principals, parents, students and fellow teachers, and symbolize an educator’s professional excellence, leadership, commitment to Catholic values, and devotion to teaching in Catholic schools.

The 2020 Golden Apple recipients are:

David Geisel – Social Studies teacher at Trinity High School in Camp Hill

Cynthia Gotowski – Middle school Language Arts teacher at Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary School in Middletown

Cheryl Green – Second-Grade teacher at St. Joseph School in York

Jennifer Kukay – Middle school Religion teacher at St. Patrick School in Carlisle

Susan Martin – Librarian at Lancaster Catholic High School

Cecilia Mezza – Fine Arts teacher and Band Director at York Catholic High School

David Rushinski – Principal at Harrisburg Catholic Elementary School

As part of their recognition, Golden Apple recipients receive a $5,000 cash award, a golden apple, and a certificate of achievement. Awardees are also recognized by the bishop during a dinner, plans for which have not yet been announced.

The Golden Apple Awards program was established by Jack and Rhodora Donahue from Pittsburgh in appreciation for the Catholic school teachers who provided a quality academic and faith-based education for their 13 children. The program is made possible by the generosity of the Donahue Family Foundation.

We offer our congratulations to this year’s Golden Apple educators, who shared their thoughts on teaching in a Catholic school. Learn more about the Golden Apple program at https://www.hbgdiocese.org/catholic-schools/golden-apple/.