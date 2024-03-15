2024 Holy Week Liturgies with Bishop Senior

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior, Bishop of Harrisburg, will be the chief celebrant for Holy Week liturgies from Saint Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg.

Holy Week is the week between Palm Sunday and Easter and is the most important week in the Catholic Church. The Triduum, which is Holy Thursday through Holy Saturday, is a time when we remember the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Bishop Senior invites all the faithful to join him for Mass during this special time. All liturgies can be attended in-person at Saint Patrick Cathedral or viewed via live stream on the Cathedral’s YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/2P77vZu.

March 24 – Palm Sunday, St. Patrick Cathedral, Harrisburg, 9:30 a.m.

Palm Sunday is the beginning of Holy Week, and commemorates the triumphant arrival of Christ into Jerusalem, days before he was crucified. During Palm Sunday Mass, palms are distributed to parishioners who carry them in a ritual procession into the church.

March 25 – Monday of Holy Week, Chrism Mass, St. Patrick Cathedral, Harrisburg, 4:00 p.m.

The Chrism Mass is a solemn and one of the most significant liturgies in the Catholic Church. This Mass is marked by the blessing of the Oil of the Sick, the Oil of Catechumens and the consecration of the Sacred Chrism by Bishop Senior. These oils will be used in all churches in the Diocese of Harrisburg this year to anoint the sick, baptize infants and catechumens, ordain priests, and anoint altars. During this Mass, the priests of the Diocese will also renew their ordination promises.

March 28 – Holy Thursday, Mass of the Lord’s Supper, St. Patrick Cathedral, Harrisburg, 5:30 p.m.

The Mass of the Lord’s Supper celebrates the institution of the Most Holy Eucharist and the institution of the Priesthood by Jesus Christ. The Mass concludes with the Blessed Sacrament being placed in a special repository in the Cathedral and the faithful staying to keep watch in prayer, which recalls the disciples staying with our Lord in the Garden of Gethsemane.

March 29 – Good Friday, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion followed by Confessions, St. Patrick Cathedral, Harrisburg, 12 Noon.

This solemn liturgy includes the reading of the Passion of Christ. Those assembled then offer special prayers for the entire world. A large crucifix is then venerated by the people. Time for confessions will be available following the liturgy.

March 30 – Holy Saturday, Easter Vigil, St. Patrick Cathedral, Harrisburg, 8:00 p.m.

This Mass begins with the creation of a blazing fire to remind all that there is no darkness, no death, that Christ cannot conquer. Water is blessed and new adult members of the Church are baptized, confirmed, and receive Holy Communion for the first time.

March 31 – Easter, St. Patrick Cathedral, Harrisburg, 9:30 a.m.

Mass for Easter Sunday proclaims the Resurrection of our Lord and includes joyous music and the renewal of our Baptismal Promises.

Many of the parishes in the Diocese continue to live stream Masses. Please visit the parish website directly for Mass and streaming schedules.

