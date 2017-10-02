40 Days for Life Kicks Off in York

The annual 40 Days for Life campaign – in conjunction with Respect Life Month in October – got underway in York on Sept. 25, as Bishop Ronald Gainer opened the period of peaceful vigil for life outside of Planned Parenthood.

Through Nov. 5, the faithful are encouraged to participate in the campaign of prayer, fasting, peaceful vigil and community outreach. The vigil is taking place on the public sidewalks in front of Planned Parenthood. Participants are welcome and encouraged to stand for life locally in York during this campaign for 1 hour or more per week, or for any time they can spare. In any given week, 15-20 babies’ lives are ended at the Planned Parenthood in York.

40 Days for Life has generated proven life-saving results since its beginning in 2004 in College Station, Texas. There have been 13,305 babies saved, 154 abortion workers convinced to leave their jobs, and 86 abortion clinics closed during the campaigns.

You can join York 40 Days for Life by visiting www.40daysforlife.com/york or by contacting Tom Evans, leader of the 40 Days for Life Campaign in York, at 717-999-4025 or tomevan54@comcast.net.