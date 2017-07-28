50th Anniversary of Our Lady of the Visitation Church Shows Parish’s Resiliency in Shippensburg

A look at the history of Our Lady of the Visitation Parish in Shippensburg unveils the resiliency of the members of this western Cumberland County community of Catholics.
The first Catholic church in Shippensburg was built in 1840 along the Cumberland Valley Railroad tracks, serving a congregation largely comprised of Irish railroad workers. The church was dedicated under the title of St. Mary’s of the Visitation.
The congregation was small and transient, and by 1864, the church and property were sold. For the next 75 years, Catholics in Shippensburg traveled some 12 miles to Chambersburg for Mass.
When a census in 1939 revealed that there were 215 Catholics in Shippensburg, the pastor in Chambersburg began celebrating a Mass in a private home in Shippensburg, and then in a renovated one-room school.
Bishop George Leech established Our Lady of the Visitation as a parish on Feb. 15, 1950. Soon after the arrival of its first pastor, Father Edward Gerrity, property adjacent to the State Teachers’ College – now Shippensburg University – was purchased. Its homestead was remodeled to serve as a rectory, and a former stable was converted into a chapel, where Mass was celebrated for the first time on Dec. 3. 1950.
Our Lady of the Visitation Parish began to flourish, and on July 2, 1967, the current church and rectory were dedicated. It is home to approximately 350 families, and also serves as the Newman Center for the Catholic students at Shippensburg University. A new social hall and education building were dedicated in 1999.
From a church by a railroad, to the celebration of Mass in a one-room schoolhouse and later in a remodeled stable before enjoying the modern amenities of their current church, the fortitude of the faithful of Our Lady of the Visitation cannot be overlooked, said Father Dwight Schlaline, pastor.
“I would describe this parish as a resilient one,” he told The Catholic Witness. “In the 1950s, there was a lot of anti-Catholic sentiment in Shippensburg. But the people persevered and remained faithful to their Catholic faith. There is a spirit of confidence in the Catholic faith and persistence.”
On July 2, the parish community marked the 50th anniversary of their current church, with a Holy Mass celebrated by Bishop Ronald Gainer.
The day offered an opportunity to also celebrate the various ministries of the parish:
The Pro-Life Ministry aims to bring the Gospel of Life to the parish through prayer, education and community-building events, and supports such pro-life organizations as Undefeated Courage, local pregnancy resource centers, the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation and Rachel’s Vineyard retreats for post-abortion healing. The ministry recently began a Pro-Life Booth at the Shippensburg Fair to proclaim the truth about the dignity of human life.
The parish’s Knights of Columbus Council coordinates an annual picnic, and scholarships for high school seniors and a seminarian. The Ladies Auxiliary also supports the parish with various dinners and contributions to scholarships.
The parish also has an Intentional Disciples Group, which meets on Sunday evenings for faith-sharing in discipleship, and a weekly Book Study Group to learn more about the faith. Wednesday Evening Bible Study has explored the Bible timeline, the deuterocanonicals and the Acts of the Apostles, and will delve into the Crusades this summer.
“In my time here, I have emphasized and tried to focus the parish on the purpose of the Church: the salvation of souls,” Father Schlaline said. “The growth of the parish will be rooted in that focus.”
By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness