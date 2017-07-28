50th Anniversary of Our Lady of the Visitation Church Shows Parish’s Resiliency in Shippensburg

A look at the history of Our Lady of the Visitation Parish in Shippensburg unveils the resiliency of the members of this western Cumberland County community of Catholics.

The first Catholic church in Shippensburg was built in 1840 along the Cumberland Valley Railroad tracks, serving a congregation largely comprised of Irish railroad workers. The church was dedicated under the title of St. Mary’s of the Visitation.

The congregation was small and transient, and by 1864, the church and property were sold. For the next 75 years, Catholics in Shippensburg traveled some 12 miles to Chambersburg for Mass.

When a census in 1939 revealed that there were 215 Catholics in Shippensburg, the pastor in Chambersburg began celebrating a Mass in a private home in Shippensburg, and then in a renovated one-room school.

Bishop George Leech established Our Lady of the Visitation as a parish on Feb. 15, 1950. Soon after the arrival of its first pastor, Father Edward Gerrity, property adjacent to the State Teachers’ College – now Shippensburg University – was purchased. Its homestead was remodeled to serve as a rectory, and a former stable was converted into a chapel, where Mass was celebrated for the first time on Dec. 3. 1950.

Our Lady of the Visitation Parish began to flourish, and on July 2, 1967, the current church and rectory were dedicated. It is home to approximately 350 families, and also serves as the Newman Center for the Catholic students at Shippensburg University. A new social hall and education building were dedicated in 1999.

From a church by a railroad, to the celebration of Mass in a one-room schoolhouse and later in a remodeled stable before enjoying the modern amenities of their current church, the fortitude of the faithful of Our Lady of the Visitation cannot be overlooked, said Father Dwight Schlaline, pastor.