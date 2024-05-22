Join Me for 8 Days of Eucharistic Joy

May 22, 2024

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

I am pleased to announce that during the first week of June our Diocese will celebrate 8 Days of Eucharistic Joy in hopeful anticipation of the National Eucharistic Congress in July. I encourage you to participate in this week of revival, drawing closer to Christ and the members of your parish and diocesan community through our may opportunities for prayer, adoration, fellowship, and the celebration of the Holy Eucharist.

Our Holy Father Pope Francis reminds us that the Eucharist “is more than a symbol; it is the real and loving presence of the Lord.”

During these eight days, I ask that you and your parish community commit to a renewed sense of seeking this real and loving presence of Our Lord in the various activities planned throughout our diocesan communities. The full schedule of opportunities may be found at www.hbgdiocese.org/event/8days.

Please be assured of my prayers for you, your families, and your community as we come together to be revived in the joy of the Holy Eucharist during these coming days.

Sincerely in Christ,