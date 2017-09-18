9/11 Remembered with Blue Mass at Lancaster Catholic

Sixteen years to the moment of the horrific attacks on America on September 11, 2001, Lancaster Catholic High School’s faithful gathered for a Blue Mass celebrated by Bishop Ronald Gainer. The Holy Mass paid honor to not only the first responders in the local police and fire rescue services, but also to the gallant men and women who responded that fateful 2001 morning in New York City, Arlington, Va., and Shanksville, Pa.

Bishop Gainer expressed his gratitude to the first responders who were in attendance, noting that, “Today we thank God for their willingness to put their lives on the line to protect us, and to serve us.”

The Mass was particularly poignant given that the family of Dennis Cook, Class of 1986, and a casualty when the Twin Towers were struck by terrorists, was in attendance. In addition, Col. Michael Angelo, Class of 1967, was present with his family. Col. Angelo was in the Pentagon on 9/11 and was late to a meeting that was taking place in a conference room down the hallway that was directly struck by the plane. Col. Angelo was taking a call from his son when the fire ball engulfed the building, sparing him. Col. Angelo lost 23 colleagues that September day.

“Our Lord brings wholeness to our brokenness…. The presence of Christ in our daily lives is the key to living a life filed with joy,” Bishop Gainer said. “We have a choice to be bitter when we suffer something horrible, or we can be better. And if we chose to be better when we suffer or are hurt, we can be a true witness.”

By Chris Heisey, The Catholic Witness