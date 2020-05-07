“The great story of Divine Mercy – mercy poured out for us in the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Christ – is at the heart of the Paschal Mystery,” Bishop Ronald Gainer said in his homily on Divine Mercy Sunday, which he celebrated at St. Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg on April 19.

A live stream of Holy Mass, the Chaplet of Divine Mercy and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament was broadcast on the Diocese’s Facebook and YouTube pages for the faithful to participate.

Divine Mercy Sunday is celebrated on the Second Sunday of Easter. The feast day was instituted by St. John Paul II in the year 2000 in conjunction with the canonization of St. Faustina. The Polish nun was entrusted by Jesus with his message of Divine Mercy in a series of private revelation to her in the 1930s.

On this day, the faithful receive special graces promised by Jesus and told to Sister Faustina: “I desire that the Feast of Mercy be a refuge and shelter for all souls, and especially for poor sinners. On that day the very depths of My tender mercy are open. I pour out a whole ocean of graces upon those souls who approach the Fount of My Mercy.”

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness