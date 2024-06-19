A Message from Bishop Senior on Juneteenth

June 19, 2024

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

Two months after the end of the Civil War, on June 19, 1865, the last enslaved people in the Confederate states were told of their freedom. This date, known as Juneteenth, marked a significant milestone in putting an end to the evil of slavery in our country.

However, the sin of slavery continues to impact our society today. As Pope Francis said in March 2021, “Racism is a virus that quickly mutates and, instead of disappearing, goes into hiding and lurks in waiting. Instances of racism continue to shame us, for they show that our supposed social progress is not as real or definitive as we think.”

Nearly 160 years after slavery was ended, we continue to experience racial division and injustice. I pray that not just today, but every day, we will peacefully work to heal racial division and advance the cause of social justice, while respecting the dignity of all human life, from conception to natural death.

Sincerely in Christ,