An Affirmation of the Sacrament of Marriage

More than 100 married couples who are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this year were held as models of the affirmation of marriage during a special Mass celebrated by Bishop Ronald Gainer on July 9.

The Mass is an annual event hosted by the Diocesan Office of Family and Respect Life Ministries, the Harrisburg Diocesan Council of Catholic Women and the Senior Adult Ministry. It was celebrated at Good Shepherd Church in Camp Hill. Family members of the golden anniversary couples also attended.

During the Mass, Bishop Gainer blessed the couples, who stood and re-recited their wedding vows. Each couple received a certificate from the diocese signed by the bishop to honor their 50 years of marriage, and a reception featured a slideshow of the couples’ wedding photos from 1967 and their current photos synchronized to popular music from the year they were married.

For more information and resources on marriage and family ministry, visit the Marriage and Family page at www.hbgdiocese.org/marriage-and-family or the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ marriage initiative www.ForYourMarriage.org.