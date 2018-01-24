African & African-American Catholic Faith & Cultural Mass

The annual Mass celebrating African & African-American Catholic Faith and Culture was held on Jan. 14 2018 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Lancaster. The Black Catholic Apostolate of the Diocese of Harrisburg coordinates this Mass to bring the entire diocesan community together to commemorate the life and contributions of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., in his fight for civil rights in the United States. Father Deogratias Rwegasira, A.J., was the celebrant and homilist, and noted that this gathering serves as a reminder of how far we have come as a nation and that “All beings are created equal; with freedom and equality…and each one gives what he has. Times may bring us to our knees, asking God to hear us. Let us not forget to pause and listen to what God has to say to us. ”
Search Our Site
Story Archives
Catholic News Service
-
Update: USCCB president calls for prayer after pair of school shootings
on January 24, 2018 at 4:16 pm
-
Don't compromise on protecting minors from abuse, pope says
on January 24, 2018 at 2:02 pm
-
Sharing 'fake news' makes one an accomplice in evil, pope says
on January 24, 2018 at 11:00 am
-
Smoke but no fire on bus during papal visit
on January 23, 2018 at 5:13 pm