African & African-American Catholic Faith & Cultural Mass

The annual Mass celebrating African & African-American Catholic Faith and Culture was held on Jan. 14 2018 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Lancaster. The Black Catholic Apostolate of the Diocese of Harrisburg coordinates this Mass to bring the entire diocesan community together to commemorate the life and contributions of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., in his fight for civil rights in the United States. Father Deogratias Rwegasira, A.J., was the celebrant and homilist, and noted that this gathering serves as a reminder of how far we have come as a nation and that “All beings are created equal; with freedom and equality…and each one gives what he has. Times may bring us to our knees, asking God to hear us. Let us not forget to pause and listen to what God has to say to us. ”