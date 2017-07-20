Ah, Summer!

When you were a child, did you live for summer? I did. Baseball games, cookouts, family weddings where there were many relatives as well as holupki, polka bands, and all the soda pop one could drink. Summer was time for more daylight, evening swims in the creeks and lakes, hazy sunsets over the rolling hills and mountains, staying up a little later, getting up a little later. That’s living!

My brother Steve and I wore out baselines running in our thickly-grassed backyard in western Pennsylvania. We used our red brick back porch as our backstop and one of us would fire tennis ball after tennis ball as the other would use a wooden bat to try to knock the ball into the apple orchard for a home run or at least a line drive toward the vegetable garden for a double. Usually, we’d begin this ritual after a morning bowl of cereal and wouldn’t end until the lightning bugs came out…breaking only for bologna sandwiches and maybe a peach or plum for lunch and again for one of Mom’s tasty casserole dinners. When Dad got home from work, he’d sometimes pitch us batting practice. He’d coach us to snap our wrists to pull line drives down the line as he’d puff the sweet smoke from his pipe. When one of our Little League games would rain out, we’d sometimes cry with disappointment. Now the wheel has turned, and it’s time to play catch and pitch batting practice to our kids.

There were small streams with their headwaters in the Laurel Highlands that Dad and I would wade through in our beaten up tennis shoes and blue jeans, trying to float a dry fly past the nose of some unsuspecting native brook trout, hoping for one of those red bellied, speckled brookies to rise from a hole or a riffle in those cold streams to smash our Royal Wulf. Most casts were unsuccessful, but just enough met their intended target to keep us coming back. Even as a kid, I remember enjoying the beauty of the maples, oaks, and hemlocks forming a canopy over the stream, the sun’s rays peeking through, enjoying spending time on the stream with Dad.

Once in a while, we’d make the trek to Idlewild Park and ride the old, rickety wooden roller coaster through the huge pines and the little train along Loyalhanna Creek, and taste the deliciousness of red and blue cotton candy melting in our mouths.

Sometimes at home, Mom would prepare a picnic lunch for the five of us, my three older sisters, Lynn, Lisa, and Kathy, my brother Steve, and me, which we’d eat under the walnut tree in the backyard.

Once a summer, we’d make the trek to Pittsburgh for a Pirates game, driving along the turnpike, eventually passing the familiar Pittsburgh steel mills and onion-domed churches, growing in anticipation until reaching the prized destination: the bright green turf of Three Rivers Stadium. There, we’d take in a game between our Buccos, led by Willie Stargell, as they’d do battle with the Big Red Machine, or the Cardinals, or the big bad Phillies led by the likes of Mike Schmidt and Greg “The Bull” Luzinski.

About once a summer, Uncle Dave and Aunt Patty came over with their seven kids. We’d eat hamburgers and hot dogs, followed by a hotly contested game of tag as we cousins ran recklessly around our unfinished basement to shrieks of “You’re it!” Sometimes we’d top it off by roasting marshmallows.

Occasionally, Dad would drive us over the mountain in our yellow Comet station wagon to Grandma and Grandpa’s. We’d watch the ABC Friday Night Movie – there were only three channels then – while our grandparents would get out the peanut M&Ms. Then in the morning, we’d smell the sweet scent of the early morning dew laying thick on the grass through the open windows of the upstairs loft where we’d slept.

We had the good fortune of having our other set of grandparents living next door. Grandpa Laesch and I would play checkers in the living room or plastic horseshoes in their backyard. Occasionally, I’d even win, but those victories were few and far between. Grandma would often have a wonderful dinner of some stew, or curried turkey or beef stroganoff waiting at the end.

Nostalgia? You bet! We didn’t have a microwave or air conditioning, or cable TV. We didn’t even have color TV until I was in my teenage years. Still, all this contributed to sweet, simple times. Each was, I think, a little foretaste of Heaven.

God wants, even commands, us to work, but not to live for it. He made work for man, not man for work. God does not hardwire us, or the Church, for a corporation-like, merely pragmatic mentality, but for communion with Himself and others.

We recently celebrated the Feast of Church Father St. Irenaeus. One of Irenaeus’ most famous quotes is, “The glory of God is man fully alive.” Don’t we feel more alive when we do the things we most relish? True leisure is not simply to get us rested enough to do more work. Nor is it mere idleness. It is a sort of festival or feast that prepares us for the worship of God. Even our pagan ancestors knew this. Joseph Pieper, in his important book, Leisure the Basis of Culture, quotes Plato:

“But the gods, taking pity on mankind, born to work, laid down the succession of recurring Feasts to restore them from their fatigue, and gave them the Muses, and Apollo their leader, and Dionysus, as companions in their Feasts, so that nourishing themselves in festive companionship with the gods, they should again stand upright….”

Summer then is a time for looking back and looking at the present, enjoying the leisure it can bring. In this way, we can hear the one, true God as He whispers to us in the words of the Psalmist, “Be still and know that I am God.”

Happy summer!

(Jim Gontis is the Director of Religious Education and Director of Sports Ministry for the Diocese of Harrisburg.)

By Jim Gontis, Special to The Witness