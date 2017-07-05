Ancient Order of Hibernians Pays Respect to Civil War Hero in Harrisburg

Mason’s Island splits the sluggishly flowing Potomac River between Leesburg, Va., and Frederick, Md. Today, the heavily wooded island offers a safe haven for fishermen and their canoes which patrol about these deep river waters searching for that elusive monster fish.

In September 1861, the Civil War had just begun in earnest, and northern Virginia was teeming with mounted patrols on both sides. The Union forces were camped along the banks of the Potomac, trying to keep a toehold in the Old Dominion State, while Confederates were looking to push any Yankees back across the river.

On September 3, Private Michael Madden of the 42nd New York – The Tammany Regiment – so named after the Democratic Party’s powerful political machine in New York City – daringly rescued a wounded comrade and swam more than a half mile across the river to the safety the island provided. For his heroics, he received the Medal of Honor award in 1898, nearly 40 years after saving his wounded friend who had been struck by a Rebel bullet.

After the war, Mr. Madden worked in the railroad business and settled in Harrisburg, living a long life until 1920, when the Irish immigrant died and was buried in Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery located just off 13th Street.

The Michael Collins Division 1 Chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians has been caring for the gravesite, which has unfortunately been the scene of vandalism in the past. The headstone has been bowled over, but not neglected anymore, thanks to the men of the Ancient Order – the oldest and largest Irish descent Catholic organization in America, formed 1836.

On June 3, the chapter, based in Cumberland County, performed an early morning clean-up and short prayer service to honor their fellow Irishman who was a hero in the American Civil War more than 155 years ago.

By Chris Heisey, The Catholic Witness