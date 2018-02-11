Anna Dill Gamble was a prominent lay leader, writer and historian who campaigned for women’s suffrage. Miss Gamble was an adult convert to the Catholic faith, having been received into the Church by Cardinal James Gibbons of Baltimore in 1917. She founded the Catholic Women’s Club of York and was elected the first president of the Harrisburg Diocesan Council of Catholic women in 1924. In 1932 she represented Catholic Women at the Geneva Disarmament Conference in Switzerland.

She also attended the International Eucharistic Congress in Buenos Aires in 1934 as the NCCW delegate and later received the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice award for her contributions to the Church as a lay person.

Miss Gamble died January 22, 1956, and was buried from Saint Patrick Church, York, after a Mass celebrated by Bishop Leech.